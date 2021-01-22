56th Annual Dixie Livestock Show and Rodeo kicks off in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 56th Annual Dixie Livestock Show and Rodeo is currently underway at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

Fairground leaders said this is a tradition fun for the whole family. The Dixie National features the Rodeo Parade and the Junior Sale of Champions. It is also the first ever expo inside the new Trade Mart, and it features various vendors.

“Getting to be here with the other youth that I grew up getting to show with, and knowing now especially that they look up to me, it’s amazing. My platform as Miss Rodeo USA is mentoring matters and I love the saying, ‘There are always little eyes are always watching.’ You live your life watching, and you live your life like a champion. And if you do that, you can live this lifestyle, and it’s just really great to be someone these kids can look up to,” said Miss Rodeo USA Kylee Campbell.

Campbell is from Alabama and has been riding since she was nine years old.

If you want to attend the Dixie National, organizers said the events kicks off on Thursday, February 4. Tickets can be purchased online.