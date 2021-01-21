56th Annual Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo begins January 22

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 56th Annual Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo will begin Friday, January 22 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

“For well over 50 years now, the Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo has been a cherished tradition for competitors, families and spectators, not only from Mississippi, but across the nation,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “This year will include all the usual fan-favorites, such as the Dixie National Rodeo Parade and the Junior Sale of Champions, as well as the first-ever Dixie National Expo in the new Trade Mart, which features agricultural and vendor booths, including the Genuine MS® store. And we’re doing it all within the guidance of our COVID-19 Safe Rodeo Plan.”

The Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo will kick-off with a new event, the Dixie National Color Bonanza and Mule Show in the Kirk Fordice Equine Center. The show begins at 8:00 a.m. each day and features Palomino, Pinto, American Ranch Horses and Mules.

The Junior Round-Up Livestock Shows will run Friday, February 5, through Wednesday, February 10, and will conclude with the Junior Sale of Champions on Thursday, February 11.

Open livestock shows begin Saturday, February 13, and conclude Tuesday, February 16. The Dixie National Quarter Horse Show taking place Thursday, February 18, through Sunday, February 21, will conclude the livestock and equine shows.

The Dixie National Rodeo takes place Thursday, February 11, through Wednesday, February 17, in the Coliseum with performances by The Oak Ridge Boys, Parker McCollum, Moe Bandy, John Conlee, Sawyer Brown, Justin Moore and Riley Green.

Tickets can be purchased at the Coliseum Box Office or online. Tickets are limited due to public health guidance, so the public is encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.