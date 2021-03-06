576 new coronavirus cases, 22 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 576 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 22 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number cases to 297,321 with 6,805 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. yesterday.

Ten deaths occurred between January 1 and March 5 in the counties below:

CountyTotal
Chickasaw1
Jackson3
Leflore1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Newton1
Pike1
Walthall1

Twelve deaths occurred between January 23 and February 28, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Claiborne1
Clay1
Hinds1
Jackson1
Lauderdale1
Lee1
Marshall2
Neshoba1
Oktibbeha1
Simpson1
Tishomingo1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2357787815
Alcorn29276313020
Amite112435558
Attala20697117536
Benton940244510
Bolivar463012423231
Calhoun158628364
Carroll1194255110
Chickasaw2019546015
Choctaw7011710
Claiborne99030459
Clarke17077312331
Clay179452385
Coahoma28306912911
Copiah2799598111
Covington25028013639
De Soto1981423111324
Forrest728913822651
Franklin76420404
George232745597
Greene128133526
Grenada24887815532
Hancock3529786914
Harrison1688628248465
Hinds18949395805131
Holmes18287010420
Humphreys93128348
Issaquena167600
Itawamba29067513423
Jackson1275023423935
Jasper214145432
Jefferson62827407
Jefferson Davis10273181
Jones803514821941
Kemper91423449
Lafayette576711418755
Lamar5933815313
Lauderdale6872228442100
Lawrence121421272
Leake2541728815
Lee972016322241
Leflore340012123752
Lincoln362410418639
Lowndes606114025662
Madison951620436569
Marion25887815824
Marshall4059956415
Monroe399612919055
Montgomery123540549
Neshoba384817120359
Newton2327538715
Noxubee123431356
Oktibbeha44309522236
Panola43369810314
Pearl River421213218836
Perry123235217
Pike30269713335
Pontotoc4110718612
Prentiss2712589915
Quitman7751400
Rankin1284226539261
Scott29617111518
Sharkey49217438
Simpson27758115720
Smith153833658
Stone1734298414
Sunflower32098612120
Tallahatchie171739507
Tate3039748019
Tippah28006511913
Tishomingo21326610227
Tunica99824182
Union39717413123
Walthall1254416913
Warren414411517037
Washington523213019139
Wayne2556416911
Webster1111326112
Wilkinson62727255
Winston22217913039
Yalobusha1457368222
Yazoo29206613918
Total297,3216,80510,4021,957

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

