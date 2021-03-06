576 new coronavirus cases, 22 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 576 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 22 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number cases to 297,321 with 6,805 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. yesterday.
Ten deaths occurred between January 1 and March 5 in the counties below:
|County
|Total
|Chickasaw
|1
|Jackson
|3
|Leflore
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Newton
|1
|Pike
|1
|Walthall
|1
Twelve deaths occurred between January 23 and February 28, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Claiborne
|1
|Clay
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Jackson
|1
|Lauderdale
|1
|Lee
|1
|Marshall
|2
|Neshoba
|1
|Oktibbeha
|1
|Simpson
|1
|Tishomingo
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|2357
|78
|78
|15
|Alcorn
|2927
|63
|130
|20
|Amite
|1124
|35
|55
|8
|Attala
|2069
|71
|175
|36
|Benton
|940
|24
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|4630
|124
|232
|31
|Calhoun
|1586
|28
|36
|4
|Carroll
|1194
|25
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2019
|54
|60
|15
|Choctaw
|701
|17
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|990
|30
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1707
|73
|123
|31
|Clay
|1794
|52
|38
|5
|Coahoma
|2830
|69
|129
|11
|Copiah
|2799
|59
|81
|11
|Covington
|2502
|80
|136
|39
|De Soto
|19814
|231
|113
|24
|Forrest
|7289
|138
|226
|51
|Franklin
|764
|20
|40
|4
|George
|2327
|45
|59
|7
|Greene
|1281
|33
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2488
|78
|155
|32
|Hancock
|3529
|78
|69
|14
|Harrison
|16886
|282
|484
|65
|Hinds
|18949
|395
|805
|131
|Holmes
|1828
|70
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|931
|28
|34
|8
|Issaquena
|167
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2906
|75
|134
|23
|Jackson
|12750
|234
|239
|35
|Jasper
|2141
|45
|43
|2
|Jefferson
|628
|27
|40
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1027
|31
|8
|1
|Jones
|8035
|148
|219
|41
|Kemper
|914
|23
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|5767
|114
|187
|55
|Lamar
|5933
|81
|53
|13
|Lauderdale
|6872
|228
|442
|100
|Lawrence
|1214
|21
|27
|2
|Leake
|2541
|72
|88
|15
|Lee
|9720
|163
|222
|41
|Leflore
|3400
|121
|237
|52
|Lincoln
|3624
|104
|186
|39
|Lowndes
|6061
|140
|256
|62
|Madison
|9516
|204
|365
|69
|Marion
|2588
|78
|158
|24
|Marshall
|4059
|95
|64
|15
|Monroe
|3996
|129
|190
|55
|Montgomery
|1235
|40
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3848
|171
|203
|59
|Newton
|2327
|53
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1234
|31
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4430
|95
|222
|36
|Panola
|4336
|98
|103
|14
|Pearl River
|4212
|132
|188
|36
|Perry
|1232
|35
|21
|7
|Pike
|3026
|97
|133
|35
|Pontotoc
|4110
|71
|86
|12
|Prentiss
|2712
|58
|99
|15
|Quitman
|775
|14
|0
|0
|Rankin
|12842
|265
|392
|61
|Scott
|2961
|71
|115
|18
|Sharkey
|492
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2775
|81
|157
|20
|Smith
|1538
|33
|65
|8
|Stone
|1734
|29
|84
|14
|Sunflower
|3209
|86
|121
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1717
|39
|50
|7
|Tate
|3039
|74
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2800
|65
|119
|13
|Tishomingo
|2132
|66
|102
|27
|Tunica
|998
|24
|18
|2
|Union
|3971
|74
|131
|23
|Walthall
|1254
|41
|69
|13
|Warren
|4144
|115
|170
|37
|Washington
|5232
|130
|191
|39
|Wayne
|2556
|41
|69
|11
|Webster
|1111
|32
|61
|12
|Wilkinson
|627
|27
|25
|5
|Winston
|2221
|79
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1457
|36
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|2920
|66
|139
|18
|Total
|297,321
|6,805
|10,402
|1,957
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.