576 new coronavirus cases, 22 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 576 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 22 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number cases to 297,321 with 6,805 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. yesterday.

Ten deaths occurred between January 1 and March 5 in the counties below:

County Total Chickasaw 1 Jackson 3 Leflore 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Newton 1 Pike 1 Walthall 1

Twelve deaths occurred between January 23 and February 28, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Claiborne 1 Clay 1 Hinds 1 Jackson 1 Lauderdale 1 Lee 1 Marshall 2 Neshoba 1 Oktibbeha 1 Simpson 1 Tishomingo 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2357 78 78 15 Alcorn 2927 63 130 20 Amite 1124 35 55 8 Attala 2069 71 175 36 Benton 940 24 45 10 Bolivar 4630 124 232 31 Calhoun 1586 28 36 4 Carroll 1194 25 51 10 Chickasaw 2019 54 60 15 Choctaw 701 17 1 0 Claiborne 990 30 45 9 Clarke 1707 73 123 31 Clay 1794 52 38 5 Coahoma 2830 69 129 11 Copiah 2799 59 81 11 Covington 2502 80 136 39 De Soto 19814 231 113 24 Forrest 7289 138 226 51 Franklin 764 20 40 4 George 2327 45 59 7 Greene 1281 33 52 6 Grenada 2488 78 155 32 Hancock 3529 78 69 14 Harrison 16886 282 484 65 Hinds 18949 395 805 131 Holmes 1828 70 104 20 Humphreys 931 28 34 8 Issaquena 167 6 0 0 Itawamba 2906 75 134 23 Jackson 12750 234 239 35 Jasper 2141 45 43 2 Jefferson 628 27 40 7 Jefferson Davis 1027 31 8 1 Jones 8035 148 219 41 Kemper 914 23 44 9 Lafayette 5767 114 187 55 Lamar 5933 81 53 13 Lauderdale 6872 228 442 100 Lawrence 1214 21 27 2 Leake 2541 72 88 15 Lee 9720 163 222 41 Leflore 3400 121 237 52 Lincoln 3624 104 186 39 Lowndes 6061 140 256 62 Madison 9516 204 365 69 Marion 2588 78 158 24 Marshall 4059 95 64 15 Monroe 3996 129 190 55 Montgomery 1235 40 54 9 Neshoba 3848 171 203 59 Newton 2327 53 87 15 Noxubee 1234 31 35 6 Oktibbeha 4430 95 222 36 Panola 4336 98 103 14 Pearl River 4212 132 188 36 Perry 1232 35 21 7 Pike 3026 97 133 35 Pontotoc 4110 71 86 12 Prentiss 2712 58 99 15 Quitman 775 14 0 0 Rankin 12842 265 392 61 Scott 2961 71 115 18 Sharkey 492 17 43 8 Simpson 2775 81 157 20 Smith 1538 33 65 8 Stone 1734 29 84 14 Sunflower 3209 86 121 20 Tallahatchie 1717 39 50 7 Tate 3039 74 80 19 Tippah 2800 65 119 13 Tishomingo 2132 66 102 27 Tunica 998 24 18 2 Union 3971 74 131 23 Walthall 1254 41 69 13 Warren 4144 115 170 37 Washington 5232 130 191 39 Wayne 2556 41 69 11 Webster 1111 32 61 12 Wilkinson 627 27 25 5 Winston 2221 79 130 39 Yalobusha 1457 36 82 22 Yazoo 2920 66 139 18 Total 297,321 6,805 10,402 1,957

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.