578 new coronavirus cases, 23 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 578 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 23 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 102,819 with 3,074 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. October 7. Thirteen deaths occurred between September 17 and October 7 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Copiah1
Forrest1
George1
Harrison1
Humphreys1
Jackson2
Monroe1
Neshoba1
Prentiss1
Tunica1
Wilkinson1
Winston1

Ten COVID-19 related deaths occurred between August 19 and September 29, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Coahoma2
Desoto1
Lauderdale1
Lowndes1
Madison1
Panola1
Quitman1
Rankin1
Warren1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams984405013
Alcorn87311182
Amite36410152
Attala697259020
Benton258440
Bolivar19287421729
Calhoun55612254
Carroll33712459
Chickasaw745244413
Choctaw194610
Claiborne50916439
Clarke634489025
Clay62620193
Coahoma120234866
Copiah126035706
Covington858253410
De Soto6019727314
Forrest27507617541
Franklin207341
George85615346
Greene42317386
Grenada11383610920
Hancock66325254
Harrison42577925532
Hinds737916644870
Holmes11136010120
Humphreys38216216
Issaquena10630
Itawamba958248317
Jackson391774828
Jasper6151610
Jefferson24810123
Jefferson Davis3641131
Jones26368118337
Kemper29915399
Lafayette23094112328
Lamar1944373211
Lauderdale215712826174
Lawrence45914262
Leake99639355
Lee31007517333
Leflore14878219145
Lincoln11825314232
Lowndes1679599833
Madison34639123845
Marion895419114
Marshall115422436
Monroe13207116951
Montgomery49921509
Neshoba166510912538
Newton80526399
Noxubee57616204
Oktibbeha18855418931
Panola157533153
Pearl River982548822
Perry45321207
Pike1283559727
Pontotoc136318161
Prentiss92319483
Quitman40560
Rankin35298317323
Scott119328213
Sharkey26814438
Simpson11244810819
Smith56215548
Stone41113498
Sunflower1522487913
Tallahatchie79324297
Tate1067384813
Tippah75918390
Tishomingo732399626
Tunica51117152
Union1068244611
Walthall612266713
Warren14525311925
Washington23608615132
Wayne946215910
Webster355135211
Wilkinson31319205
Winston776204011
Yalobusha46114357
Yazoo1091337112
Total102,8193,0746,2801,246

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

