578 new coronavirus cases, 23 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 578 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 23 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 102,819 with 3,074 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. October 7. Thirteen deaths occurred between September 17 and October 7 in the counties below.

County Total Copiah 1 Forrest 1 George 1 Harrison 1 Humphreys 1 Jackson 2 Monroe 1 Neshoba 1 Prentiss 1 Tunica 1 Wilkinson 1 Winston 1

Ten COVID-19 related deaths occurred between August 19 and September 29, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Coahoma 2 Desoto 1 Lauderdale 1 Lowndes 1 Madison 1 Panola 1 Quitman 1 Rankin 1 Warren 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 984 40 50 13 Alcorn 873 11 18 2 Amite 364 10 15 2 Attala 697 25 90 20 Benton 258 4 4 0 Bolivar 1928 74 217 29 Calhoun 556 12 25 4 Carroll 337 12 45 9 Chickasaw 745 24 44 13 Choctaw 194 6 1 0 Claiborne 509 16 43 9 Clarke 634 48 90 25 Clay 626 20 19 3 Coahoma 1202 34 86 6 Copiah 1260 35 70 6 Covington 858 25 34 10 De Soto 6019 72 73 14 Forrest 2750 76 175 41 Franklin 207 3 4 1 George 856 15 34 6 Greene 423 17 38 6 Grenada 1138 36 109 20 Hancock 663 25 25 4 Harrison 4257 79 255 32 Hinds 7379 166 448 70 Holmes 1113 60 101 20 Humphreys 382 16 21 6 Issaquena 106 3 0 Itawamba 958 24 83 17 Jackson 3917 74 82 8 Jasper 615 16 1 0 Jefferson 248 10 12 3 Jefferson Davis 364 11 3 1 Jones 2636 81 183 37 Kemper 299 15 39 9 Lafayette 2309 41 123 28 Lamar 1944 37 32 11 Lauderdale 2157 128 261 74 Lawrence 459 14 26 2 Leake 996 39 35 5 Lee 3100 75 173 33 Leflore 1487 82 191 45 Lincoln 1182 53 142 32 Lowndes 1679 59 98 33 Madison 3463 91 238 45 Marion 895 41 91 14 Marshall 1154 22 43 6 Monroe 1320 71 169 51 Montgomery 499 21 50 9 Neshoba 1665 109 125 38 Newton 805 26 39 9 Noxubee 576 16 20 4 Oktibbeha 1885 54 189 31 Panola 1575 33 15 3 Pearl River 982 54 88 22 Perry 453 21 20 7 Pike 1283 55 97 27 Pontotoc 1363 18 16 1 Prentiss 923 19 48 3 Quitman 405 6 0 Rankin 3529 83 173 23 Scott 1193 28 21 3 Sharkey 268 14 43 8 Simpson 1124 48 108 19 Smith 562 15 54 8 Stone 411 13 49 8 Sunflower 1522 48 79 13 Tallahatchie 793 24 29 7 Tate 1067 38 48 13 Tippah 759 18 39 0 Tishomingo 732 39 96 26 Tunica 511 17 15 2 Union 1068 24 46 11 Walthall 612 26 67 13 Warren 1452 53 119 25 Washington 2360 86 151 32 Wayne 946 21 59 10 Webster 355 13 52 11 Wilkinson 313 19 20 5 Winston 776 20 40 11 Yalobusha 461 14 35 7 Yazoo 1091 33 71 12 Total 102,819 3,074 6,280 1,246

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

