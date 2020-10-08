578 new coronavirus cases, 23 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 578 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 23 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 102,819 with 3,074 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. October 7. Thirteen deaths occurred between September 17 and October 7 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Copiah
|1
|Forrest
|1
|George
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Humphreys
|1
|Jackson
|2
|Monroe
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Prentiss
|1
|Tunica
|1
|Wilkinson
|1
|Winston
|1
Ten COVID-19 related deaths occurred between August 19 and September 29, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Coahoma
|2
|Desoto
|1
|Lauderdale
|1
|Lowndes
|1
|Madison
|1
|Panola
|1
|Quitman
|1
|Rankin
|1
|Warren
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|984
|40
|50
|13
|Alcorn
|873
|11
|18
|2
|Amite
|364
|10
|15
|2
|Attala
|697
|25
|90
|20
|Benton
|258
|4
|4
|0
|Bolivar
|1928
|74
|217
|29
|Calhoun
|556
|12
|25
|4
|Carroll
|337
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|745
|24
|44
|13
|Choctaw
|194
|6
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|509
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|634
|48
|90
|25
|Clay
|626
|20
|19
|3
|Coahoma
|1202
|34
|86
|6
|Copiah
|1260
|35
|70
|6
|Covington
|858
|25
|34
|10
|De Soto
|6019
|72
|73
|14
|Forrest
|2750
|76
|175
|41
|Franklin
|207
|3
|4
|1
|George
|856
|15
|34
|6
|Greene
|423
|17
|38
|6
|Grenada
|1138
|36
|109
|20
|Hancock
|663
|25
|25
|4
|Harrison
|4257
|79
|255
|32
|Hinds
|7379
|166
|448
|70
|Holmes
|1113
|60
|101
|20
|Humphreys
|382
|16
|21
|6
|Issaquena
|106
|3
|0
|Itawamba
|958
|24
|83
|17
|Jackson
|3917
|74
|82
|8
|Jasper
|615
|16
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|248
|10
|12
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|364
|11
|3
|1
|Jones
|2636
|81
|183
|37
|Kemper
|299
|15
|39
|9
|Lafayette
|2309
|41
|123
|28
|Lamar
|1944
|37
|32
|11
|Lauderdale
|2157
|128
|261
|74
|Lawrence
|459
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|996
|39
|35
|5
|Lee
|3100
|75
|173
|33
|Leflore
|1487
|82
|191
|45
|Lincoln
|1182
|53
|142
|32
|Lowndes
|1679
|59
|98
|33
|Madison
|3463
|91
|238
|45
|Marion
|895
|41
|91
|14
|Marshall
|1154
|22
|43
|6
|Monroe
|1320
|71
|169
|51
|Montgomery
|499
|21
|50
|9
|Neshoba
|1665
|109
|125
|38
|Newton
|805
|26
|39
|9
|Noxubee
|576
|16
|20
|4
|Oktibbeha
|1885
|54
|189
|31
|Panola
|1575
|33
|15
|3
|Pearl River
|982
|54
|88
|22
|Perry
|453
|21
|20
|7
|Pike
|1283
|55
|97
|27
|Pontotoc
|1363
|18
|16
|1
|Prentiss
|923
|19
|48
|3
|Quitman
|405
|6
|0
|Rankin
|3529
|83
|173
|23
|Scott
|1193
|28
|21
|3
|Sharkey
|268
|14
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1124
|48
|108
|19
|Smith
|562
|15
|54
|8
|Stone
|411
|13
|49
|8
|Sunflower
|1522
|48
|79
|13
|Tallahatchie
|793
|24
|29
|7
|Tate
|1067
|38
|48
|13
|Tippah
|759
|18
|39
|0
|Tishomingo
|732
|39
|96
|26
|Tunica
|511
|17
|15
|2
|Union
|1068
|24
|46
|11
|Walthall
|612
|26
|67
|13
|Warren
|1452
|53
|119
|25
|Washington
|2360
|86
|151
|32
|Wayne
|946
|21
|59
|10
|Webster
|355
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|313
|19
|20
|5
|Winston
|776
|20
|40
|11
|Yalobusha
|461
|14
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|1091
|33
|71
|12
|Total
|102,819
|3,074
|6,280
|1,246
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
