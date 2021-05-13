57th Biannual Canton Flea market returns

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Shoppers returned to Canton Flea Market on Thursday after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of event in 2020.

The Canton Flea Market is one of the biggest outdoor markets in the south. Vendors from across Mississippi and surrounding states come to sell their products which includes homemade candles, jewelry, clothes and garden decorations.

In May 2020, the market was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. One couple said last year’s cancellation hurt them financially.

The Canton Flea Market will be open until 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 13.