$5M federal lawsuit filed against Pearl Public School District

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Clarion Ledger, a $5 million federal lawsuit has been filed against the Pearl Public School District (PPSD). The lawsuit claims a member of the cross country track team was subject to hazing, harassment, bullying and sexual assault by older teammates.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Jackson, says the school district either knew or should have been aware of the incidents. PPSD is accused of negligence, violation of civil rights and infliction of emotional distress.

Pearl Public School Superintendent Ray Morgigno told the paper on Wednesday that the district hasn’t been served with the lawsuit yet. He said they previously investigated the matter and determined the claims had no merit.

