6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Southern California

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Latest on a quake felt in Southern California and Nevada (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

Officials in Southern California say emergency crews are responding to at least 24 medical and fire incidents after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Ridgecrest, California. There were no immediate reports of injuries in the Los Angeles area, which is about 125 miles (240 kilometers) southwest of Ridgecrest.

The Kern County Fire Department says it is sending search and rescue teams to the town of 28,000 people.

The quake measured with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 struck Thursday morning in the Mojave Desert.

People from Las Vegas to the Pacific Coast reported feeling a rolling motion that shook shower doors and made hanging dining room light sway.

11:05 a.m.

An earthquake that struck Thursday morning in the Mojave Desert rattling a large swath of Southern California was also felt in neighboring Nevada. It was not immediately known if it caused major damage or injuries.

The quake measured with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 struck Thursday morning near the town of Ridgecrest, California, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles.

People from Las Vegas to the Pacific Coast reported feeling a rolling motion that shook shower doors and made hanging dining room light sway.

10:51 a.m.

A large earthquake has rattled a large swath of Southern California. There are no immediate reports of damage.

The quake measured with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 struck Thursday morning near the town of Ridgecrest, California, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles.

People from the desert to the Pacific coast in Southern California reported feeling it.

