Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Symptoms

Coronavirus Tests by State

6 arrested on drug charges in Scott County

News
Posted: / Updated:

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Tuesday morning, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office alongside the Forest Police Department, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), and the Eight Circuit Drug Court arrested six people for conspiracy to distribute or possess a controlled substance.

Police said the arrests come from an investigation into large amounts of narcotics being transported, possessed and distributed in Scott County. All arrest were made without incident.

Those arrested were as follows:

Damean Dozier 43 YOA 52 Lyle Drive Morton
Vincente Parker 28 YOA 807 Line Drive, Forest, MS
Linda Gunn 52 YOA 518 E. View St., Forest
Demetrice Chesser 37 YOA 113 Rose St. Fores
Doyle Chapman 37 YOA 113 Rose Street, Forest
Ricky Smith 60 YOA 309 Mead St. Forest

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories