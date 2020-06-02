6 arrested on drug charges in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Tuesday morning, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office alongside the Forest Police Department, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), and the Eight Circuit Drug Court arrested six people for conspiracy to distribute or possess a controlled substance.
Police said the arrests come from an investigation into large amounts of narcotics being transported, possessed and distributed in Scott County. All arrest were made without incident.
Those arrested were as follows: