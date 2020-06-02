6 arrested on drug charges in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Tuesday morning, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office alongside the Forest Police Department, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), and the Eight Circuit Drug Court arrested six people for conspiracy to distribute or possess a controlled substance.

Police said the arrests come from an investigation into large amounts of narcotics being transported, possessed and distributed in Scott County. All arrest were made without incident.

Those arrested were as follows:

Damean Dozier 43 YOA 52 Lyle Drive Morton

Vincente Parker 28 YOA 807 Line Drive, Forest, MS

Linda Gunn 52 YOA 518 E. View St., Forest

Demetrice Chesser 37 YOA 113 Rose St. Fores

Doyle Chapman 37 YOA 113 Rose Street, Forest