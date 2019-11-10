Six-hour Line Dance Marathon comes to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- People grooved the day away for six hours to classic line-dances such as The Wobble, the Cha-Cha Slide and many others at the Champion Gym in Jackson.

Hosted by JesMove2, the event allowed community members to show off their classic dance moves while moving to the beat of their favorite line-dance song.

The organization consists of instructors throughout the southern states of Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee and Alabama. This was their first time hosting the six-hour affair in Jackson.