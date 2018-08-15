6 Lanes on I-55 South now open

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - Good news for drivers! 6 lanes are now open on I-55 south in Hinds County.

Construction started back in 2013.

Crews worked on the project in 3 different phases. The first phase had some speed bumps with the Yazoo Clay, forcing officials to rethink their strategy.

Crews were able to make up for lost time and finish the final phase earlier than expected.

Mississippi Department of Transportation Commission for the Central District, Dick Hall, believes the completion of the project will allow quicker travel, and less wrecks. He says, "we were having a problem with accidents when you put that much traffic in that slot, and even getting emergency vehicles in and out of there it was almost an impossibility but now we can."

There will still be some work crews need to finish up, which should be finished in the next 3 to 4 weeks.