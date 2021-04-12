6-Month-Old and 11-Year-Old in Critical Condition after Ridgeland Car Crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Just over 24 hours after a horrific accident, Kimberly Montgomery sits bedside at UMMC as her two daughters, who were both ejected from the car, are being treated for their injuries.

6-month-old Faith has 2 fractured legs, 2 broken ankles, and her ribs on her right side are broken. Faith also has a broken collar bone, and multiple bruises and stitches.

Her sister, 11-year-old Kimyra’s head is split and she needed five staples. Her shoulders are scraped and stitched, her face is scraped and her mouth is swollen.

Kimberly Montgomery says she has a break in the lower part of her spine.

The crash happened at the intersection of County Line Road and State Street around 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Montgomery says the crash was caused by a driver who was speeding and ran a red light. When they were hit, they went spinning. And that image continues to play in Montgomery’s head.

“That spin showed me that you can be paying attention but the person that’s in front of you may not be because it was like they didn’t even see us” said Montgomery.

Ridgeland police are investigating what caused the crash