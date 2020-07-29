6 vehicle pile-up on I-59

MOSELLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Tuesday at 1:27 pm, a six-vehicle pile up in the southbound lanes of I-59 had traffic backed up just north of exit 78. Moselle, Southwest, South Jones, and Sandersville firefighters rendered emergency medical care and traffic control at the incident.

Emergency officials said traffic was backed up for over two miles, to the north of the Moselle exit.

According to Jones County Fire Council, a red Dodge Ram was reported to be traveling at a high rate of speed when it clipped a Toyota Tundra before it rear-ended an 18 wheeler, causing major damage to the Ram. Three other vehicles sustained minor damage in the ensuing pile-up.

Emserv Ambulance Service responded to the incident and transported two people with moderate injuries to the hospital. Multiple other people involved refused transport to the hospital and had minor injuries if any.

Weather is believed to be a major contributing cause to the incident, as heavy rain was moving through the area at the time the incident occurred.