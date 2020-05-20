6-year-old donates lemonade stand proceeds to Rankin County horse rescue ranch

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – A six-year-old girl in Rankin County is selling lemonade for a special cause.

Katie Rae Hegwood is raising money for horses at “Rocking R. Ranch Rescue.” Their mission is to improve the lives of equines by educating and helping owners, assisting law enforcement agencies, rehabilitating abused and neglected equines, and placing them into safe, permanent homes.

“We wanted to make sure that they can get better. And they don’t get that very sick, so that we can help save them,” Katie explained.

“She’s constantly wanting to do something, do something. So, we were sitting trying to conjure up what to do, and she busts out, ‘I know, I know. We can do a lemonade stand.’ An I said, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s perfect!'” said her mom, Taylor Hegwood.

The lemonade stand is located just outside Bank Farms on U.S. 80. So far, Katie has donated 30% of her profits to Rocking R. Ranch Rescue. At the end of every sale day, she sends them 10% of her proceeds.

Katie’s $1.00 lemonade stand is open on Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Brandon.