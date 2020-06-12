Breaking News
608 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 19,091 total cases with 881 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 608 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. 13 new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state total number of cases to 19,091 with 881 deaths.

New COVID-19 positive tests reported to MSDH between 6 p.m. June 9 and 6 p.m. June 11:

Attala1
Copiah1
Desoto1
Hinds1
Jones1
Kemper1
Lauderdale1
Leake1
Neshoba1
Union1
Walthall1
Wayne2

Cases and Deaths by County

Note: Long-term care information for today is not yet available.

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams22517
Alcorn281
Amite672
Attala32823
Benton170
Bolivar18511
Calhoun774
Carroll12211
Chickasaw16315
Choctaw622
Claiborne1387
Clarke16521
Clay1695
Coahoma1454
Copiah3886
Covington2012
Desoto69412
Forrest67241
Franklin302
George352
Greene492
Grenada1534
Hancock9812
Harrison3197
Hinds124527
Holmes46332
Humphreys808
Issaquena00
Itawamba998
Jackson34416
Jasper1904
Jefferson522
Jefferson Davis843
Jones84537
Kemper16712
Lafayette1694
Lamar2875
Lauderdale80175
Lawrence1151
Leake47815
Lee28711
Leflore35044
Lincoln31632
Lowndes3119
Madison86430
Marion1379
Marshall983
Monroe29125
Montgomery931
Neshoba85550
Newton3206
Noxubee2126
Oktibbeha34817
Panola1183
Pearl River21931
Perry533
Pike22011
Pontotoc703
Prentiss653
Quitman390
Rankin52910
Scott68512
Sharkey80
Simpson1171
Smith17311
Stone340
Sunflower1134
Tallahatchie391
Tate1231
Tippah9211
Tishomingo440
Tunica623
Union968
Walthall971
Warren24512
Washington2368
Wayne3737
Webster1098
Wilkinson859
Winston1432
Yalobusha1367
Yazoo3376
Total19,091881

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

