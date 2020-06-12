608 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 19,091 total cases with 881 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 608 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. 13 new deaths have been reported.
That brings the state total number of cases to 19,091 with 881 deaths.
New COVID-19 positive tests reported to MSDH between 6 p.m. June 9 and 6 p.m. June 11:
|Attala
|1
|Copiah
|1
|Desoto
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Jones
|1
|Kemper
|1
|Lauderdale
|1
|Leake
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Union
|1
|Walthall
|1
|Wayne
|2
Cases and Deaths by County
Note: Long-term care information for today is not yet available.
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Adams
|225
|17
|Alcorn
|28
|1
|Amite
|67
|2
|Attala
|328
|23
|Benton
|17
|0
|Bolivar
|185
|11
|Calhoun
|77
|4
|Carroll
|122
|11
|Chickasaw
|163
|15
|Choctaw
|62
|2
|Claiborne
|138
|7
|Clarke
|165
|21
|Clay
|169
|5
|Coahoma
|145
|4
|Copiah
|388
|6
|Covington
|201
|2
|Desoto
|694
|12
|Forrest
|672
|41
|Franklin
|30
|2
|George
|35
|2
|Greene
|49
|2
|Grenada
|153
|4
|Hancock
|98
|12
|Harrison
|319
|7
|Hinds
|1245
|27
|Holmes
|463
|32
|Humphreys
|80
|8
|Issaquena
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|99
|8
|Jackson
|344
|16
|Jasper
|190
|4
|Jefferson
|52
|2
|Jefferson Davis
|84
|3
|Jones
|845
|37
|Kemper
|167
|12
|Lafayette
|169
|4
|Lamar
|287
|5
|Lauderdale
|801
|75
|Lawrence
|115
|1
|Leake
|478
|15
|Lee
|287
|11
|Leflore
|350
|44
|Lincoln
|316
|32
|Lowndes
|311
|9
|Madison
|864
|30
|Marion
|137
|9
|Marshall
|98
|3
|Monroe
|291
|25
|Montgomery
|93
|1
|Neshoba
|855
|50
|Newton
|320
|6
|Noxubee
|212
|6
|Oktibbeha
|348
|17
|Panola
|118
|3
|Pearl River
|219
|31
|Perry
|53
|3
|Pike
|220
|11
|Pontotoc
|70
|3
|Prentiss
|65
|3
|Quitman
|39
|0
|Rankin
|529
|10
|Scott
|685
|12
|Sharkey
|8
|0
|Simpson
|117
|1
|Smith
|173
|11
|Stone
|34
|0
|Sunflower
|113
|4
|Tallahatchie
|39
|1
|Tate
|123
|1
|Tippah
|92
|11
|Tishomingo
|44
|0
|Tunica
|62
|3
|Union
|96
|8
|Walthall
|97
|1
|Warren
|245
|12
|Washington
|236
|8
|Wayne
|373
|7
|Webster
|109
|8
|Wilkinson
|85
|9
|Winston
|143
|2
|Yalobusha
|136
|7
|Yazoo
|337
|6
|Total
|19,091
|881