608 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 19,091 total cases with 881 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 608 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. 13 new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state total number of cases to 19,091 with 881 deaths.

New COVID-19 positive tests reported to MSDH between 6 p.m. June 9 and 6 p.m. June 11:

Attala 1 Copiah 1 Desoto 1 Hinds 1 Jones 1 Kemper 1 Lauderdale 1 Leake 1 Neshoba 1 Union 1 Walthall 1 Wayne 2

Cases and Deaths by County

Note: Long-term care information for today is not yet available.

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.