609 new coronavirus cases, 16 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 609 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Sixteen additional deaths were also reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 100,167 with 3,011 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. October 2:
Nine deaths occurred between September 20 and October 2 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Desoto
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Itawamba
|1
|Lafayette
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Pearl River
|1
|Washington
|2
7 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 11 and September 26, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Adams
|1
|George
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Marion
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Oktibbeha
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|964
|39
|48
|13
|Alcorn
|857
|11
|18
|2
|Amite
|348
|10
|15
|2
|Attala
|691
|25
|90
|20
|Benton
|248
|3
|4
|0
|Bolivar
|1898
|71
|217
|28
|Calhoun
|542
|12
|25
|4
|Carroll
|332
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|715
|24
|44
|13
|Choctaw
|188
|6
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|474
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|623
|48*
|90
|25
|Clay
|611
|20
|19
|3
|Coahoma
|1188
|31
|86
|5
|Copiah
|1237
|33
|70
|4
|Covington
|844
|25
|33
|9
|De Soto
|5789
|69
|74
|14
|Forrest
|2640
|75
|175
|41
|Franklin
|203
|3
|4
|1
|George
|820
|14
|34
|6
|Greene
|403
|17
|38
|6
|Grenada
|1120
|36
|109
|20
|Hancock
|617
|22
|14
|4
|Harrison
|4059
|76
|255
|31
|Hinds
|7273
|163
|443
|66
|Holmes
|1107
|60
|101
|20
|Humphreys
|380
|15
|21
|6
|Issaquena
|106
|3
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|909
|24
|83
|17
|Jackson
|3737
|70
|77
|7
|Jasper
|596
|15
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|244
|10
|12
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|350
|11
|3
|1
|Jones
|2570
|81
|183
|37
|Kemper
|292
|15
|39
|9
|Lafayette
|2258
|41
|123
|28
|Lamar
|1855
|37
|32
|11
|Lauderdale
|2106
|127
|260
|74
|Lawrence
|441
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|980
|38
|26
|5
|Lee
|3027
|73
|172
|33
|Leflore
|1461
|82
|191
|45
|Lincoln
|1144
|53
|142
|32
|Lowndes
|1644
|58
|98
|33
|Madison
|3387
|90
|238
|45
|Marion
|886
|40
|89
|13
|Marshall
|1127
|22
|31
|6
|Monroe
|1283
|70
|169
|51
|Montgomery
|484
|21
|49
|9
|Neshoba
|1645
|106
|125
|37
|Newton
|793
|25
|39
|8
|Noxubee
|570
|16
|20
|4
|Oktibbeha
|1848
|53
|189
|31
|Panola
|1542
|31
|15
|3
|Pearl River
|946
|54
|80
|22
|Perry
|441
|21
|19
|7
|Pike
|1257
|54
|97
|27
|Pontotoc
|1323
|17
|16
|1
|Prentiss
|896
|19
|48
|3
|Quitman
|398
|5
|0
|0
|Rankin
|3431
|80
|173
|22
|Scott
|1183
|27
|21
|3
|Sharkey
|268
|14
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1076
|47
|108
|19
|Smith
|552
|15
|54
|8
|Stone
|388
|13
|48
|8
|Sunflower
|1511
|47
|78
|12
|Tallahatchie
|788
|24
|29
|7
|Tate
|1037
|38
|44
|13
|Tippah
|729
|18
|39
|0
|Tishomingo
|721
|39
|96
|26
|Tunica
|504
|15
|15
|2
|Union
|1043
|24
|46
|11
|Walthall
|605
|26
|67
|13
|Warren
|1428
|50
|119
|24
|Washington
|2312
|84
|139
|30
|Wayne
|927
|21
|59
|10
|Webster
|347
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|309
|18
|20
|5
|Winston
|760
|19
|40
|11
|Yalobusha
|453
|14
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|1078
|33
|71
|12
|Total
|100,167
|3,011
|6,204
|1,227
* Note: Four deaths in Clarke County that were previously counted as COVID-19 related deaths were determined not to be COVID-related.
