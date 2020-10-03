609 new coronavirus cases, 16 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 609 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Sixteen additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 100,167 with 3,011 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. October 2:

Nine deaths occurred between September 20 and October 2 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Desoto1
Hinds1
Itawamba1
Lafayette1
Monroe1
Neshoba1
Pearl River1
Washington2

7 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 11 and September 26, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Adams1
George1
Hinds1
Marion1
Montgomery1
Neshoba1
Oktibbeha1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams964394813
Alcorn85711182
Amite34810152
Attala691259020
Benton248340
Bolivar18987121728
Calhoun54212254
Carroll33212459
Chickasaw715244413
Choctaw188610
Claiborne47416439
Clarke62348*9025
Clay61120193
Coahoma118831865
Copiah123733704
Covington84425339
De Soto5789697414
Forrest26407517541
Franklin203341
George82014346
Greene40317386
Grenada11203610920
Hancock61722144
Harrison40597625531
Hinds727316344366
Holmes11076010120
Humphreys38015216
Issaquena106300
Itawamba909248317
Jackson373770777
Jasper5961510
Jefferson24410123
Jefferson Davis3501131
Jones25708118337
Kemper29215399
Lafayette22584112328
Lamar1855373211
Lauderdale210612726074
Lawrence44114262
Leake98038265
Lee30277317233
Leflore14618219145
Lincoln11445314232
Lowndes1644589833
Madison33879023845
Marion886408913
Marshall112722316
Monroe12837016951
Montgomery48421499
Neshoba164510612537
Newton79325398
Noxubee57016204
Oktibbeha18485318931
Panola154231153
Pearl River946548022
Perry44121197
Pike1257549727
Pontotoc132317161
Prentiss89619483
Quitman398500
Rankin34318017322
Scott118327213
Sharkey26814438
Simpson10764710819
Smith55215548
Stone38813488
Sunflower1511477812
Tallahatchie78824297
Tate1037384413
Tippah72918390
Tishomingo721399626
Tunica50415152
Union1043244611
Walthall605266713
Warren14285011924
Washington23128413930
Wayne927215910
Webster347135211
Wilkinson30918205
Winston760194011
Yalobusha45314357
Yazoo1078337112
Total100,1673,0116,2041,227

* Note: Four deaths in Clarke County that were previously counted as COVID-19 related deaths were determined not to be COVID-related.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

