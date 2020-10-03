609 new coronavirus cases, 16 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 609 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Sixteen additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 100,167 with 3,011 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. October 2:

Nine deaths occurred between September 20 and October 2 in the counties below.

County Total Desoto 1 Hinds 1 Itawamba 1 Lafayette 1 Monroe 1 Neshoba 1 Pearl River 1 Washington 2

7 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 11 and September 26, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Adams 1 George 1 Hinds 1 Marion 1 Montgomery 1 Neshoba 1 Oktibbeha 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 964 39 48 13 Alcorn 857 11 18 2 Amite 348 10 15 2 Attala 691 25 90 20 Benton 248 3 4 0 Bolivar 1898 71 217 28 Calhoun 542 12 25 4 Carroll 332 12 45 9 Chickasaw 715 24 44 13 Choctaw 188 6 1 0 Claiborne 474 16 43 9 Clarke 623 48* 90 25 Clay 611 20 19 3 Coahoma 1188 31 86 5 Copiah 1237 33 70 4 Covington 844 25 33 9 De Soto 5789 69 74 14 Forrest 2640 75 175 41 Franklin 203 3 4 1 George 820 14 34 6 Greene 403 17 38 6 Grenada 1120 36 109 20 Hancock 617 22 14 4 Harrison 4059 76 255 31 Hinds 7273 163 443 66 Holmes 1107 60 101 20 Humphreys 380 15 21 6 Issaquena 106 3 0 0 Itawamba 909 24 83 17 Jackson 3737 70 77 7 Jasper 596 15 1 0 Jefferson 244 10 12 3 Jefferson Davis 350 11 3 1 Jones 2570 81 183 37 Kemper 292 15 39 9 Lafayette 2258 41 123 28 Lamar 1855 37 32 11 Lauderdale 2106 127 260 74 Lawrence 441 14 26 2 Leake 980 38 26 5 Lee 3027 73 172 33 Leflore 1461 82 191 45 Lincoln 1144 53 142 32 Lowndes 1644 58 98 33 Madison 3387 90 238 45 Marion 886 40 89 13 Marshall 1127 22 31 6 Monroe 1283 70 169 51 Montgomery 484 21 49 9 Neshoba 1645 106 125 37 Newton 793 25 39 8 Noxubee 570 16 20 4 Oktibbeha 1848 53 189 31 Panola 1542 31 15 3 Pearl River 946 54 80 22 Perry 441 21 19 7 Pike 1257 54 97 27 Pontotoc 1323 17 16 1 Prentiss 896 19 48 3 Quitman 398 5 0 0 Rankin 3431 80 173 22 Scott 1183 27 21 3 Sharkey 268 14 43 8 Simpson 1076 47 108 19 Smith 552 15 54 8 Stone 388 13 48 8 Sunflower 1511 47 78 12 Tallahatchie 788 24 29 7 Tate 1037 38 44 13 Tippah 729 18 39 0 Tishomingo 721 39 96 26 Tunica 504 15 15 2 Union 1043 24 46 11 Walthall 605 26 67 13 Warren 1428 50 119 24 Washington 2312 84 139 30 Wayne 927 21 59 10 Webster 347 13 52 11 Wilkinson 309 18 20 5 Winston 760 19 40 11 Yalobusha 453 14 35 7 Yazoo 1078 33 71 12 Total 100,167 3,011 6,204 1,227

* Note: Four deaths in Clarke County that were previously counted as COVID-19 related deaths were determined not to be COVID-related.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

