Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

61 bags of marijuana found during checkpoint in Pearl

News
Posted: / Updated:

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police discovered 61 bags of marijuana inside a vehicle Wednesday morning.

According to the City of Pearl, Officer Marshal Steen found the bags inside of a Kia Soul during a checkpoint stop on Highway 80.

The driver, 29-year-old Cameron Lee Fox, has been charged with trafficking of a controlled substance.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories