61 bags of marijuana found during checkpoint in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police discovered 61 bags of marijuana inside a vehicle Wednesday morning.
According to the City of Pearl, Officer Marshal Steen found the bags inside of a Kia Soul during a checkpoint stop on Highway 80.
The driver, 29-year-old Cameron Lee Fox, has been charged with trafficking of a controlled substance.
