61st Jackson Police recruitment class graduates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department celebrated the graduation of its 61st recruitment class on Friday. The cadets started their training eight weeks ago.

The class started the year with 15 cadets and ended with 12. The class of new officers consisted of 11 men and one woman. City leaders attended the ceremony, along with other Jackson police officers and Hinds County deputies.

Chief James Davis said the new class puts the department closer to filling the remaining openings on the force. He said the goal is to have about 350 officers on the streets in the coming months.

The department is now in the process of screening potential cadets for the 62nd class, which is scheduled to start in March.