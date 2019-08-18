63 murdered at wedding, 200 wounded: ISIS claims responsibility

KABUL, Afghanistan (WJTV)- The Islamic State group’s affiliate in Afghanistan has claimed responsibility for the suicide-bombing of a wedding at a Kabul wedding hall Saturday night, which killed at least 63 people.



According to the Associated Press, the militant group stated on their website Sunday that the Pakistani IS fighter had wished to be a martyr and targeted the large Shiite gathering.

The IS affiliate said that after the suicide bombing, a car bomb was also detonated in the attack.



Afghan officials say that nearly 200 people were wounded in the blast in the western Kabul neighborhood, which is home to many in the minority Shiites Hazara community.



Survivors say the bomber was standing by a stage where children had gathered when he detonated his explosives vest.





