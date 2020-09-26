645 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, 17 additional deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 645 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Seventeen additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 96,677 with 2,911 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. September 25:

12 of these deaths occurred between September 15 and September 25 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Coahoma1
Desoto1
Forrest1
Hinds1
Lee2
Madison1
Oktibbeha1
Rankin2
Washington2

5 COVID-19 related death occurred between August 29 and September 16 , identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Oktibbeha1
Panola1
Washington3

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams941374813
Alcorn82011182
Amite33210142
Attala667259020
Benton227340
Bolivar18456620426
Calhoun52112254
Carroll31912459
Chickasaw684244413
Choctaw186610
Claiborne46516439
Clarke600468323
Clay59518173
Coahoma116329834
Copiah119133554
Covington82722317
De Soto5594606813
Forrest24897317340
Franklin193341
George78013346
Greene38817386
Grenada10903610720
Hancock58722124
Harrison38837424031
Hinds714316042965
Holmes10985910120
Humphreys37715216
Issaquena105300
Itawamba826218016
Jackson350570777
Jasper5751510
Jefferson2439123
Jefferson Davis3421131
Jones24877918337
Kemper29015399
Lafayette21913912228
Lamar1716352811
Lauderdale205912526073
Lawrence43313262
Leake96038255
Lee27367015832
Leflore14108119045
Lincoln11025314232
Lowndes1580589833
Madison33108923845
Marion865358010
Marshall110617316
Monroe12356816951
Montgomery46420499
Neshoba157910411537
Newton77224398
Noxubee55116204
Oktibbeha17995218931
Panola149930153
Pearl River892537120
Perry42419196
Pike1240519726
Pontotoc127816171
Prentiss86217483
Quitman377500
Rankin33067915918
Scott117627213
Sharkey26613438
Simpson10464610519
Smith53415548
Stone37412478
Sunflower1471467311
Tallahatchie77321296
Tate1004373413
Tippah6711760
Tishomingo690389626
Tunica49715152
Union998244611
Walthall601266713
Warren14075011924
Washington22597711925
Wayne904215910
Webster338135211
Wilkinson30518205
Winston742194011
Yalobusha43514357
Yazoo1062306912
Total96,6772,9115,9811,196

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

