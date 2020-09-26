645 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, 17 additional deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 645 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Seventeen additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 96,677 with 2,911 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. September 25:

12 of these deaths occurred between September 15 and September 25 in the counties below.

County Total Coahoma 1 Desoto 1 Forrest 1 Hinds 1 Lee 2 Madison 1 Oktibbeha 1 Rankin 2 Washington 2

5 COVID-19 related death occurred between August 29 and September 16 , identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Oktibbeha 1 Panola 1 Washington 3

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 941 37 48 13 Alcorn 820 11 18 2 Amite 332 10 14 2 Attala 667 25 90 20 Benton 227 3 4 0 Bolivar 1845 66 204 26 Calhoun 521 12 25 4 Carroll 319 12 45 9 Chickasaw 684 24 44 13 Choctaw 186 6 1 0 Claiborne 465 16 43 9 Clarke 600 46 83 23 Clay 595 18 17 3 Coahoma 1163 29 83 4 Copiah 1191 33 55 4 Covington 827 22 31 7 De Soto 5594 60 68 13 Forrest 2489 73 173 40 Franklin 193 3 4 1 George 780 13 34 6 Greene 388 17 38 6 Grenada 1090 36 107 20 Hancock 587 22 12 4 Harrison 3883 74 240 31 Hinds 7143 160 429 65 Holmes 1098 59 101 20 Humphreys 377 15 21 6 Issaquena 105 3 0 0 Itawamba 826 21 80 16 Jackson 3505 70 77 7 Jasper 575 15 1 0 Jefferson 243 9 12 3 Jefferson Davis 342 11 3 1 Jones 2487 79 183 37 Kemper 290 15 39 9 Lafayette 2191 39 122 28 Lamar 1716 35 28 11 Lauderdale 2059 125 260 73 Lawrence 433 13 26 2 Leake 960 38 25 5 Lee 2736 70 158 32 Leflore 1410 81 190 45 Lincoln 1102 53 142 32 Lowndes 1580 58 98 33 Madison 3310 89 238 45 Marion 865 35 80 10 Marshall 1106 17 31 6 Monroe 1235 68 169 51 Montgomery 464 20 49 9 Neshoba 1579 104 115 37 Newton 772 24 39 8 Noxubee 551 16 20 4 Oktibbeha 1799 52 189 31 Panola 1499 30 15 3 Pearl River 892 53 71 20 Perry 424 19 19 6 Pike 1240 51 97 26 Pontotoc 1278 16 17 1 Prentiss 862 17 48 3 Quitman 377 5 0 0 Rankin 3306 79 159 18 Scott 1176 27 21 3 Sharkey 266 13 43 8 Simpson 1046 46 105 19 Smith 534 15 54 8 Stone 374 12 47 8 Sunflower 1471 46 73 11 Tallahatchie 773 21 29 6 Tate 1004 37 34 13 Tippah 671 17 6 0 Tishomingo 690 38 96 26 Tunica 497 15 15 2 Union 998 24 46 11 Walthall 601 26 67 13 Warren 1407 50 119 24 Washington 2259 77 119 25 Wayne 904 21 59 10 Webster 338 13 52 11 Wilkinson 305 18 20 5 Winston 742 19 40 11 Yalobusha 435 14 35 7 Yazoo 1062 30 69 12 Total 96,677 2,911 5,981 1,196

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

