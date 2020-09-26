645 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, 17 additional deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 645 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Seventeen additional deaths were also reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 96,677 with 2,911 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. September 25:
12 of these deaths occurred between September 15 and September 25 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Coahoma
|1
|Desoto
|1
|Forrest
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Lee
|2
|Madison
|1
|Oktibbeha
|1
|Rankin
|2
|Washington
|2
5 COVID-19 related death occurred between August 29 and September 16 , identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Oktibbeha
|1
|Panola
|1
|Washington
|3
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|941
|37
|48
|13
|Alcorn
|820
|11
|18
|2
|Amite
|332
|10
|14
|2
|Attala
|667
|25
|90
|20
|Benton
|227
|3
|4
|0
|Bolivar
|1845
|66
|204
|26
|Calhoun
|521
|12
|25
|4
|Carroll
|319
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|684
|24
|44
|13
|Choctaw
|186
|6
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|465
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|600
|46
|83
|23
|Clay
|595
|18
|17
|3
|Coahoma
|1163
|29
|83
|4
|Copiah
|1191
|33
|55
|4
|Covington
|827
|22
|31
|7
|De Soto
|5594
|60
|68
|13
|Forrest
|2489
|73
|173
|40
|Franklin
|193
|3
|4
|1
|George
|780
|13
|34
|6
|Greene
|388
|17
|38
|6
|Grenada
|1090
|36
|107
|20
|Hancock
|587
|22
|12
|4
|Harrison
|3883
|74
|240
|31
|Hinds
|7143
|160
|429
|65
|Holmes
|1098
|59
|101
|20
|Humphreys
|377
|15
|21
|6
|Issaquena
|105
|3
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|826
|21
|80
|16
|Jackson
|3505
|70
|77
|7
|Jasper
|575
|15
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|243
|9
|12
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|342
|11
|3
|1
|Jones
|2487
|79
|183
|37
|Kemper
|290
|15
|39
|9
|Lafayette
|2191
|39
|122
|28
|Lamar
|1716
|35
|28
|11
|Lauderdale
|2059
|125
|260
|73
|Lawrence
|433
|13
|26
|2
|Leake
|960
|38
|25
|5
|Lee
|2736
|70
|158
|32
|Leflore
|1410
|81
|190
|45
|Lincoln
|1102
|53
|142
|32
|Lowndes
|1580
|58
|98
|33
|Madison
|3310
|89
|238
|45
|Marion
|865
|35
|80
|10
|Marshall
|1106
|17
|31
|6
|Monroe
|1235
|68
|169
|51
|Montgomery
|464
|20
|49
|9
|Neshoba
|1579
|104
|115
|37
|Newton
|772
|24
|39
|8
|Noxubee
|551
|16
|20
|4
|Oktibbeha
|1799
|52
|189
|31
|Panola
|1499
|30
|15
|3
|Pearl River
|892
|53
|71
|20
|Perry
|424
|19
|19
|6
|Pike
|1240
|51
|97
|26
|Pontotoc
|1278
|16
|17
|1
|Prentiss
|862
|17
|48
|3
|Quitman
|377
|5
|0
|0
|Rankin
|3306
|79
|159
|18
|Scott
|1176
|27
|21
|3
|Sharkey
|266
|13
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1046
|46
|105
|19
|Smith
|534
|15
|54
|8
|Stone
|374
|12
|47
|8
|Sunflower
|1471
|46
|73
|11
|Tallahatchie
|773
|21
|29
|6
|Tate
|1004
|37
|34
|13
|Tippah
|671
|17
|6
|0
|Tishomingo
|690
|38
|96
|26
|Tunica
|497
|15
|15
|2
|Union
|998
|24
|46
|11
|Walthall
|601
|26
|67
|13
|Warren
|1407
|50
|119
|24
|Washington
|2259
|77
|119
|25
|Wayne
|904
|21
|59
|10
|Webster
|338
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|305
|18
|20
|5
|Winston
|742
|19
|40
|11
|Yalobusha
|435
|14
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|1062
|30
|69
|12
|Total
|96,677
|2,911
|5,981
|1,196
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
