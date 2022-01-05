6,592 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 6,592 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 11 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 572,694 with 10,503 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|5167
|125
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|6625
|117
|130
|20
|Amite
|2317
|59
|57
|9
|Attala
|3676
|90
|189
|36
|Benton
|1703
|41
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|7017
|155
|240
|33
|Calhoun
|3142
|51
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1963
|41
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|3687
|75
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1458
|27
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1475
|41
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3134
|96
|132
|32
|Clay
|3597
|78
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4917
|114
|138
|14
|Copiah
|5180
|95
|109
|15
|Covington
|4879
|97
|145
|39
|De Soto
|38008
|446
|129
|27
|Forrest
|15132
|265
|287
|61
|Franklin
|1383
|33
|46
|5
|George
|5306
|80
|73
|9
|Greene
|2347
|50
|59
|6
|Grenada
|4140
|112
|156
|32
|Hancock
|8442
|134
|88
|17
|Harrison
|37544
|569
|541
|80
|Hinds
|39829
|656
|856
|140
|Holmes
|3137
|93
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1474
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|197
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|5288
|112
|136
|24
|Jackson
|26767
|396
|292
|41
|Jasper
|3686
|66
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1040
|35
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2042
|43
|12
|1
|Jones
|15163
|250
|268
|45
|Kemper
|1561
|42
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|10183
|143
|202
|57
|Lamar
|11823
|140
|57
|12
|Lauderdale
|13306
|324
|498
|108
|Lawrence
|2498
|44
|27
|2
|Leake
|4545
|92
|102
|17
|Lee
|18945
|249
|224
|43
|Leflore
|5814
|144
|243
|55
|Lincoln
|5964
|138
|209
|41
|Lowndes
|12308
|200
|305
|69
|Madison
|17461
|284
|416
|72
|Marion
|4748
|116
|162
|24
|Marshall
|7481
|147
|69
|17
|Monroe
|7794
|183
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|2104
|58
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|7259
|210
|229
|61
|Newton
|4168
|84
|89
|15
|Noxubee
|2009
|44
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7848
|141
|270
|40
|Panola
|7508
|140
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|10502
|245
|211
|42
|Perry
|2244
|57
|24
|9
|Pike
|6620
|159
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|7701
|114
|87
|13
|Prentiss
|5618
|88
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1207
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|25943
|414
|500
|69
|Scott
|5207
|101
|119
|19
|Sharkey
|690
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|5124
|117
|167
|20
|Smith
|2878
|54
|77
|8
|Stone
|3865
|67
|90
|14
|Sunflower
|4763
|110
|125
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2524
|53
|50
|7
|Tate
|5249
|121
|80
|19
|Tippah
|5348
|87
|122
|14
|Tishomingo
|4205
|99
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1935
|40
|19
|3
|Union
|7031
|100
|133
|23
|Walthall
|2401
|67
|69
|14
|Warren
|7599
|181
|175
|38
|Washington
|7993
|171
|212
|41
|Wayne
|4554
|73
|80
|13
|Webster
|2255
|50
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1287
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3452
|94
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|2874
|48
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|5436
|94
|152
|20
|Total
|572,694
|10,503
|11,483
|2,110