6,592 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 6,592 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 11 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 572,694 with 10,503 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams51671258818
Alcorn662511713020
Amite231759579
Attala36769018936
Benton1703414710
Bolivar701715524033
Calhoun314251447
Carroll1963415211
Chickasaw3687756115
Choctaw145827120
Claiborne147541469
Clarke31349613232
Clay359778415
Coahoma491711413814
Copiah51809510915
Covington48799714539
De Soto3800844612927
Forrest1513226528761
Franklin138333465
George530680739
Greene234750596
Grenada414011215632
Hancock84421348817
Harrison3754456954180
Hinds39829656856140
Holmes31379310920
Humphreys147439359
Issaquena197700
Itawamba528811213624
Jackson2676739629241
Jasper368666462
Jefferson104035417
Jefferson Davis204243121
Jones1516325026845
Kemper1561425010
Lafayette1018314320257
Lamar118231405712
Lauderdale13306324498108
Lawrence249844272
Leake45459210217
Lee1894524922443
Leflore581414424355
Lincoln596413820941
Lowndes1230820030569
Madison1746128441672
Marion474811616224
Marshall74811476917
Monroe779418319155
Montgomery2104586410
Neshoba725921022961
Newton4168848915
Noxubee200944416
Oktibbeha784814127040
Panola750814010315
Pearl River1050224521142
Perry224457249
Pike662015917844
Pontotoc77011148713
Prentiss56188810115
Quitman12072800
Rankin2594341450069
Scott520710111919
Sharkey69021458
Simpson512411716720
Smith287854778
Stone3865679014
Sunflower476311012520
Tallahatchie252453507
Tate52491218019
Tippah53488712214
Tishomingo42059910328
Tunica193540193
Union703110013323
Walthall2401676914
Warren759918117538
Washington799317121241
Wayne4554738013
Webster2255506614
Wilkinson128739256
Winston34529413539
Yalobusha2874488222
Yazoo54369415220
Total572,69410,50311,4832,110

