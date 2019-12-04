668,000 will lose food stamp benefits under new work rules

WASHINGTON (AP) – Hundreds of thousands of Americans who rely on the federal food stamp program will lose their benefits under a new Trump administration rule that will tighten work requirements for recipients.

The rule announced Wednesday will limit the ability of states to exempt work-eligible adults from having to obtain steady employment in order to receive benefits.

USDA officials say the rule would save roughly $5.5 billion over five years and cut benefits for about 688,000 recipients.

Congressional Democrats and advocates for the poor were quick to condemn the administration’s actions.