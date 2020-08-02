672 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 672 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. 10 additional deaths were also reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 60,553 with 1,703 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. August 1:
|County
|Total
|Copiah
|1
|Forrest
|2
|Holmes
|1
|Lowndes
|2
|Madison
|1
|Oktibbeha
|1
|Tate
|1
|Warren
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
