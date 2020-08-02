Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

672 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths in Mississippi

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 672 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. 10 additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 60,553 with 1,703 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. August 1:

CountyTotal
Copiah1
Forrest2
Holmes1
Lowndes2
Madison1
Oktibbeha1
Tate1
Warren1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams58025
Alcorn3544
Amite2105
Attala49524
Benton1240
Bolivar93932
Calhoun3748
Carroll24511
Chickasaw43519
Choctaw1264
Claiborne40013
Clarke29825
Clay36814
Coahoma65910
Copiah90924
Covington57811
De Soto328027
Forrest163153
Franklin1142
George5415
Greene22611
Grenada81220
Hancock32614
Harrison209832
Hinds5209106
Holmes84347
Humphreys26911
Issaquena211
Itawamba30710
Jackson192934
Jasper3758
Jefferson1916
Jefferson Davis1986
Jones176557
Kemper22315
Lafayette8699
Lamar111512
Lauderdale132388
Lawrence3135
Leake76725
Lee123230
Leflore83259
Lincoln74339
Lowndes97332
Madison228154
Marion59918
Marshall5668
Monroe69750
Montgomery2913
Neshoba119487
Newton51611
Noxubee41710
Oktibbeha105235
Panola90711
Pearl River48236
Perry2217
Pike82632
Pontotoc7247
Prentiss3376
Quitman2211
Rankin212428
Scott95317
Sharkey1801
Simpson71126
Smith37713
Stone1483
Sunflower90622
Tallahatchie49310
Tate64523
Tippah30412
Tishomingo3163
Tunica2656
Union51913
Walthall44218
Warren96426
Washington148032
Wayne73221
Webster19712
Wilkinson18712
Winston57115
Yalobusha31610
Yazoo77311
Total60,5531,703

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories