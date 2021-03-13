690 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths in Mississippi

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 690 new cases of the coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 13 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 300,577 with 6,896 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2374797815
Alcorn29386313020
Amite114737559
Attala21117217536
Benton946244610
Bolivar465812523231
Calhoun160529365
Carroll1199255110
Chickasaw2024556015
Choctaw7171710
Claiborne99630459
Clarke17237412331
Clay179953385
Coahoma28587112911
Copiah2826598111
Covington25178013639
De Soto2002523811324
Forrest738014022651
Franklin78121404
George233745597
Greene128833526
Grenada25148015532
Hancock3585796914
Harrison1709829248568
Hinds19260397805131
Holmes18367010420
Humphreys93629348
Issaquena167600
Itawamba29237613423
Jackson1285723524035
Jasper217347432
Jefferson63427417
Jefferson Davis10333181
Jones813815221941
Kemper92524449
Lafayette583211418755
Lamar5983845313
Lauderdale6938230443100
Lawrence122722272
Leake2562728815
Lee975816622241
Leflore341912323652
Lincoln371910419039
Lowndes618114225762
Madison966120636669
Marion26127815824
Marshall4109966415
Monroe402513019055
Montgomery124640549
Neshoba389417220359
Newton2361548715
Noxubee123831356
Oktibbeha44689722236
Panola43889910314
Pearl River427613218836
Perry123837218
Pike307310013435
Pontotoc4129718612
Prentiss2726589915
Quitman7811500
Rankin1303426939261
Scott29937111518
Sharkey49217438
Simpson28048215720
Smith155634668
Stone1749308414
Sunflower32308712120
Tallahatchie172739507
Tate3139778019
Tippah28196711913
Tishomingo21376710227
Tunica101124182
Union39907413123
Walthall1263426913
Warren418611517037
Washington524513119139
Wayne2583416911
Webster1126326112
Wilkinson62827255
Winston22337913039
Yalobusha1493368222
Yazoo29676714018
Total300,5776,89610,4151,963

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories