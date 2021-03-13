690 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 690 new cases of the coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 13 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 300,577 with 6,896 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2374 79 78 15 Alcorn 2938 63 130 20 Amite 1147 37 55 9 Attala 2111 72 175 36 Benton 946 24 46 10 Bolivar 4658 125 232 31 Calhoun 1605 29 36 5 Carroll 1199 25 51 10 Chickasaw 2024 55 60 15 Choctaw 717 17 1 0 Claiborne 996 30 45 9 Clarke 1723 74 123 31 Clay 1799 53 38 5 Coahoma 2858 71 129 11 Copiah 2826 59 81 11 Covington 2517 80 136 39 De Soto 20025 238 113 24 Forrest 7380 140 226 51 Franklin 781 21 40 4 George 2337 45 59 7 Greene 1288 33 52 6 Grenada 2514 80 155 32 Hancock 3585 79 69 14 Harrison 17098 292 485 68 Hinds 19260 397 805 131 Holmes 1836 70 104 20 Humphreys 936 29 34 8 Issaquena 167 6 0 0 Itawamba 2923 76 134 23 Jackson 12857 235 240 35 Jasper 2173 47 43 2 Jefferson 634 27 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1033 31 8 1 Jones 8138 152 219 41 Kemper 925 24 44 9 Lafayette 5832 114 187 55 Lamar 5983 84 53 13 Lauderdale 6938 230 443 100 Lawrence 1227 22 27 2 Leake 2562 72 88 15 Lee 9758 166 222 41 Leflore 3419 123 236 52 Lincoln 3719 104 190 39 Lowndes 6181 142 257 62 Madison 9661 206 366 69 Marion 2612 78 158 24 Marshall 4109 96 64 15 Monroe 4025 130 190 55 Montgomery 1246 40 54 9 Neshoba 3894 172 203 59 Newton 2361 54 87 15 Noxubee 1238 31 35 6 Oktibbeha 4468 97 222 36 Panola 4388 99 103 14 Pearl River 4276 132 188 36 Perry 1238 37 21 8 Pike 3073 100 134 35 Pontotoc 4129 71 86 12 Prentiss 2726 58 99 15 Quitman 781 15 0 0 Rankin 13034 269 392 61 Scott 2993 71 115 18 Sharkey 492 17 43 8 Simpson 2804 82 157 20 Smith 1556 34 66 8 Stone 1749 30 84 14 Sunflower 3230 87 121 20 Tallahatchie 1727 39 50 7 Tate 3139 77 80 19 Tippah 2819 67 119 13 Tishomingo 2137 67 102 27 Tunica 1011 24 18 2 Union 3990 74 131 23 Walthall 1263 42 69 13 Warren 4186 115 170 37 Washington 5245 131 191 39 Wayne 2583 41 69 11 Webster 1126 32 61 12 Wilkinson 628 27 25 5 Winston 2233 79 130 39 Yalobusha 1493 36 82 22 Yazoo 2967 67 140 18 Total 300,577 6,896 10,415 1,963

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).