696 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 696 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 10 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 98,886 with 2,979 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Ten deaths occurred between September 3 and September 29 in the counties below.

County Total Adams 1 Bolivar 1 Clay 1 Desoto 2 Jones 1 Lee 1 Marshall 1 Prentiss 1 Washington 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 956 38 48 13 Alcorn 842 11 18 2 Amite 342 10 15 2 Attala 684 25 90 20 Benton 238 3 4 0 Bolivar 1882 71 218 28 Calhoun 534 12 25 4 Carroll 332 12 45 9 Chickasaw 701 24 44 13 Choctaw 187 6 1 0 Claiborne 465 16 43 9 Clarke 615 49 87 26 Clay 601 20 19 3 Coahoma 1178 30 86 4 Copiah 1216 33 61 4 Covington 834 23 33 8 De Soto 5724 66 74 13 Forrest 2568 75 175 41 Franklin 201 3 4 1 George 803 13 34 6 Greene 396 17 38 6 Grenada 1107 36 108 20 Hancock 607 22 14 4 Harrison 3965 75 255 31 Hinds 7227 161 439 65 Holmes 1104 60 101 20 Humphreys 379 15 21 6 Issaquena 106 3 0 0 Itawamba 876 21 84 16 Jackson 3643 70 77 7 Jasper 587 15 1 0 Jefferson 243 9 12 3 Jefferson Davis 346 11 3 1 Jones 2546 81 183 37 Kemper 291 15 39 9 Lafayette 2228 40 123 28 Lamar 1802 37 28 11 Lauderdale 2090 126 260 73 Lawrence 439 14 26 2 Leake 969 38 25 5 Lee 2967 73 172 33 Leflore 1443 82 191 45 Lincoln 1127 53 142 32 Lowndes 1621 58 98 33 Madison 3363 90 238 45 Marion 883 37 88 13 Marshall 1121 22 31 6 Monroe 1268 69 169 51 Montgomery 475 20 49 9 Neshoba 1620 104 115 37 Newton 783 24 39 8 Noxubee 562 16 20 4 Oktibbeha 1828 52 189 31 Panola 1525 31 15 3 Pearl River 916 53 71 20 Perry 436 21 19 7 Pike 1251 54 97 27 Pontotoc 1307 16 17 1 Prentiss 889 19 48 3 Quitman 393 5 0 0 Rankin 3401 80 173 22 Scott 1182 27 21 3 Sharkey 267 14 43 8 Simpson 1065 47 107 19 Smith 552 15 54 8 Stone 384 13 48 8 Sunflower 1497 46 77 11 Tallahatchie 786 24 29 7 Tate 1020 38 44 13 Tippah 720 18 39 0 Tishomingo 715 39 96 26 Tunica 500 15 15 2 Union 1013 24 46 11 Walthall 605 26 67 13 Warren 1423 50 119 24 Washington 2292 80 123 26 Wayne 918 21 59 10 Webster 340 13 52 11 Wilkinson 309 18 20 5 Winston 749 19 40 11 Yalobusha 449 14 35 7 Yazoo 1067 33 71 12 Total 98,886 2,979 6,147 1,215

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

