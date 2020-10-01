696 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 696 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 10 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 98,886 with 2,979 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Ten deaths occurred between September 3 and September 29 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Adams1
Bolivar1
Clay1
Desoto2
Jones1
Lee1
Marshall1
Prentiss1
Washington1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams956384813
Alcorn84211182
Amite34210152
Attala684259020
Benton238340
Bolivar18827121828
Calhoun53412254
Carroll33212459
Chickasaw701244413
Choctaw187610
Claiborne46516439
Clarke615498726
Clay60120193
Coahoma117830864
Copiah121633614
Covington83423338
De Soto5724667413
Forrest25687517541
Franklin201341
George80313346
Greene39617386
Grenada11073610820
Hancock60722144
Harrison39657525531
Hinds722716143965
Holmes11046010120
Humphreys37915216
Issaquena106300
Itawamba876218416
Jackson364370777
Jasper5871510
Jefferson2439123
Jefferson Davis3461131
Jones25468118337
Kemper29115399
Lafayette22284012328
Lamar1802372811
Lauderdale209012626073
Lawrence43914262
Leake96938255
Lee29677317233
Leflore14438219145
Lincoln11275314232
Lowndes1621589833
Madison33639023845
Marion883378813
Marshall112122316
Monroe12686916951
Montgomery47520499
Neshoba162010411537
Newton78324398
Noxubee56216204
Oktibbeha18285218931
Panola152531153
Pearl River916537120
Perry43621197
Pike1251549727
Pontotoc130716171
Prentiss88919483
Quitman393500
Rankin34018017322
Scott118227213
Sharkey26714438
Simpson10654710719
Smith55215548
Stone38413488
Sunflower1497467711
Tallahatchie78624297
Tate1020384413
Tippah72018390
Tishomingo715399626
Tunica50015152
Union1013244611
Walthall605266713
Warren14235011924
Washington22928012326
Wayne918215910
Webster340135211
Wilkinson30918205
Winston749194011
Yalobusha44914357
Yazoo1067337112
Total98,8862,9796,1471,215

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

