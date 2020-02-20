Breaking News
$7.7 million awarded to 12 Mississippi airports

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Transportation will award $7.7 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants to 12 airports in Mississippi.

The airports receiving Airport Improvement Program grants in Mississippi include:

  • Panola County – $316,755 reconstruct the airport beacon, and replace airport lighting vault
  • Aberdeen–$629,452 construct and expand aircraft parking apron and rehabilitate a taxiway
  • Stennis International – $256,050 to updated airport master plan
  • Brookhaven-Lincoln County – $118,188 rehabilitate runway and lighting
  • Columbus-Lowndes County – $347,405 rehabilitate aircraft parking apron
  • Golden Triangle Regional – $1 million rehabilitate aircraft apron and install edge and flood lights, reconstruct runway lighting 
  • Gulfport-Biloxi International – $2,453,000 to fund airport drainage improvements, taxiway rehabilitation, purchase equipment acquisition, and rehabilitate the terminal building 
  • Holly Springs-Marshall County–$384,128 to improve drainage and erosion control
  • Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional – $660,029 to improve the terminal and install a Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI)
  • New Albany-Union County–$213,543 to fund access road improvements
  • University-Oxford— $238,500 to fund runway rehabilitation
  • Tupelo Regional — $1,069,700 to update the airport master plan, seal taxiway pavement, rehabilitate a taxiway and reconstruct airfield guidance signs 

