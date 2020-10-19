7 arrested after undercover operations target human trafficking in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Special Victims Unit, Southaven Police Department, FBI and Homeland Security Investigators conducted an undercover operations in Southaven last week, which targeting human trafficking.

The operation resulted in seven total arrests, and all individuals have been booked in the DeSoto County Jail.

If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

LATEST STORIES: