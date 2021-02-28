704 new coronavirus cases, 12 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 704 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 12 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 294,795 with 6,681 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. yesterday.

Nine deaths occurred between February 23 and February 27 in the counties below.

County Total Amite 1 Bolivar 1 Carroll 1 Coahoma 1 Covington 1 Jackson 1 Lincoln 2 Warren 1

Three COVID-19 related deaths occurred between February 4 and February 22, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Itawamba 1 Jackson 1 Pearl River 1

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

* Note: One death previously reported in Yalobusha County should have been included in Panola County’s total.

