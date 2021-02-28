704 new coronavirus cases, 12 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 704 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 12 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 294,795 with 6,681 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. yesterday.

Nine deaths occurred between February 23 and February 27 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Amite1
Bolivar1
Carroll1
Coahoma1
Covington1
Jackson1
Lincoln2
Warren1

Three COVID-19 related deaths occurred between February 4 and February 22, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Itawamba1
Jackson1
Pearl River1

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams234277
Alcorn291761
Amite111333
Attala206569
Benton93324
Bolivar4608123
Calhoun157828
Carroll118125
Chickasaw201151
Choctaw69516
Claiborne98429
Clarke169371
Clay179150
Coahoma277568
Copiah277757
Covington248879
De Soto19660230
Forrest7204136
Franklin76019
George231745
Greene127633
Grenada247377
Hancock346974
Harrison16679278
Hinds18785386
Holmes181870
Humphreys92827
Issaquena1676
Itawamba289675
Jackson12575226
Jasper213245
Jefferson62327
Jefferson Davis101731
Jones7945146
Kemper90123
Lafayette5730113
Lamar587680
Lauderdale6833226
Lawrence120221
Leake252471
Lee9683160
Leflore3374118
Lincoln3539102
Lowndes6021137
Madison9448199
Marion252578
Marshall403192
Monroe3988126
Montgomery122238
Neshoba3800168
Newton229452
Noxubee122829
Oktibbeha440993
Panola430394
Pearl River4159130
Perry121634
Pike300095
Pontotoc408769
Prentiss269758
Quitman77114
Rankin12675264
Scott293670
Sharkey48817
Simpson274778
Smith152731
Stone172429
Sunflower318386
Tallahatchie170539
Tate302474
Tippah278565
Tishomingo212165
Tunica99023
Union395174
Walthall124140
Warren4126114
Washington5218130
Wayne253741
Webster110630
Wilkinson62426
Winston221675
Yalobusha*144836
Yazoo288762
Total294,7956,681

* Note: One death previously reported in Yalobusha County should have been included in Panola County’s total.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

