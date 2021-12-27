7,058 new cases of coronavirus, five additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting over a five-day period, 7,058 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with five additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 532,560 with 10,398 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams48661258818
Alcorn622311213020
Amite215558579
Attala35029018936
Benton1580404710
Bolivar664115324033
Calhoun297051447
Carroll1822415211
Chickasaw3401736115
Choctaw140027120
Claiborne135740469
Clarke30479613232
Clay324678415
Coahoma445411313814
Copiah47889510915
Covington44539614239
De Soto3486444012626
Forrest1417026228461
Franklin129432465
George514480739
Greene226550576
Grenada390811115632
Hancock79761327515
Harrison3556556553779
Hinds34832653855140
Holmes28168910920
Humphreys136239359
Issaquena195700
Itawamba510310813624
Jackson2525739328541
Jasper345366462
Jefferson98334417
Jefferson Davis179643101
Jones1440824826444
Kemper1474415010
Lafayette921114320257
Lamar110011405712
Lauderdale12594323493108
Lawrence229443272
Leake4223929917
Lee1736624822443
Leflore507214424255
Lincoln569613620941
Lowndes1163519830469
Madison1576928341672
Marion444211416224
Marshall70161446917
Monroe739018119155
Montgomery1878576410
Neshoba684221022961
Newton4014838715
Noxubee191044416
Oktibbeha735314027140
Panola698413810315
Pearl River991224421042
Perry217656249
Pike605615817844
Pontotoc74081118713
Prentiss53568710115
Quitman11182800
Rankin2361840849469
Scott49119911719
Sharkey65921458
Simpson474011716620
Smith276052738
Stone3723668814
Sunflower442910712520
Tallahatchie238053507
Tate49181208019
Tippah51378512214
Tishomingo40749710328
Tunica174439193
Union67139913323
Walthall2266666914
Warren707418017538
Washington765617020241
Wayne4468728013
Webster2112496714
Wilkinson111239256
Winston32409213539
Yalobusha2537478222
Yazoo48039415220
Total532,56010,39811,4052,105

