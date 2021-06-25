70th National Square Dance Convention brings hundreds out to dance

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The National Square Dance Convention is going 70 years strong. This year, the Jackson Convention Center had the privilege of hosting it.

Michael and Mary Jo O’Dell had the time of their lives. “We go all over the country doing this,” Michael said. “We stay active and this is a great way to keep us active,” Mary Jo said. “We have great friends and just a lot of great fun.”

Tim Eum teaches all kinds of classes. He said after the 2020 convention being cancelled, it’s a major relief to get back out there.

“When you learn how to dance and you’re able to move with the music there’s a neat feeling you get from that,” Eum said. “Then you get to share that with someone else—a partner—then with other people around you… it just kinda completes the whole thing.”

Be on the lookout for a flash mob somewhere in the metro on June 26.