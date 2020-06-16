$71.46 million grant awarded to MDOT for Greenville Bypass

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $71,460,000 to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).
The money was awarded through the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) Grant Program.
MDOT will use the funds to complete the construction of the 15.6 mile Greenville Bypass, which will carry U.S. 82 from near the Greenville Bridge over the Mississippi River to Leland.
The project builds on work initiated by MDOT to connect the Mississippi River bridge to an interchange with MS 1.
