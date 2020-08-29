735 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 735 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Fourteen additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 82,029 with 2,427 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Carroll1
Clarke1
Grenada1
Jefferson1
Lamar3
Lincoln1
Madison1
Marion1
Monroe1
Rankin1
Stone1
Yazoo1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams780314612
Alcorn6166171
Amite2727142
Attala581259020
Benton193120
Bolivar1462487712
Calhoun46810234
Carroll28912459
Chickasaw581203611
Choctaw154400
Claiborne43516439
Clarke43730 *319
Clay4691421
Coahoma96917772
Copiah105631304
Covington7161794
De Soto454843499
Forrest21196112135
Franklin175331
George6791252
Greene29014356
Grenada934328817
Hancock4871884
Harrison32685314918
Hinds647313836059
Holmes1039549820
Humphreys33514206
Issaquena97300
Itawamba54514519
Jackson294659747
Jasper4791310
Jefferson217982
Jefferson Davis302831
Jones21467217435
Kemper26915389
Lafayette13773412124
Lamar143229105
Lauderdale173710621358
Lawrence40210181
Leake8783140
Lee21395414427
Leflore12297518545
Lincoln9625112930
Lowndes1272539228
Madison29398322341
Marion77526486
Marshall93412275
Monroe10255714844
Montgomery40616257
Neshoba14189910937
Newton66014143
Noxubee51814174
Oktibbeha14044618529
Panola128823132
Pearl River743486619
Perry290900
Pike1124447419
Pontotoc10491161
Prentiss61212473
Quitman319300
Rankin28176213117
Scott109122153
Sharkey2498427
Simpson9363910020
Smith46313548
Stone31010273
Sunflower125236508
Tallahatchie6231392
Tate853323212
Tippah5381520
Tishomingo547289320
Tunica44811122
Union876214011
Walthall563246713
Warren13034610722
Washington1982608220
Wayne84621 *5810
Webster298135211
Wilkinson2761784
Winston691194011
Yalobusha35912357
Yazoo95021294
Total82,0292,4274,830993

