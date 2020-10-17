751 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 751 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with ten additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 110,006 with 3,171 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. October 16. Ten deaths occurred between October 7 and October 15 in the counties below:

CountyTotal
Adams1
George1
Hinds1
Jackson1
Jones1
Marshall1
Neshoba1
Pearl River1
Washington2

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1040425913
Alcorn94412182
Amite41513152
Attala763259020
Benton3004140
Bolivar19777521730
Calhoun60912254
Carroll45812459
Chickasaw817244413
Choctaw203610
Claiborne53016439
Clarke709489325
Clay66621193
Coahoma122836876
Copiah133336717
Covington908253510
De Soto6551778016
Forrest29277717641
Franklin228341
George93217366
Greene44717406
Grenada11963711320
Hancock76527416
Harrison47848125532
Hinds773117146174
Holmes11306010120
Humphreys39916216
Issaquena106300
Itawamba1087248717
Jackson429178878
Jasper6601610
Jefferson26210133
Jefferson Davis3931151
Jones28168218337
Kemper31615419
Lafayette24134212328
Lamar2120384011
Lauderdale232913026174
Lawrence48914262
Leake111839355
Lee33927918037
Leflore15878619347
Lincoln13395415832
Lowndes1736629833
Madison37109223845
Marion926429214
Marshall1300264410
Monroe14367217052
Montgomery52723529
Neshoba179511113039
Newton84227399
Noxubee59516204
Oktibbeha19415419331
Panola164736436
Pearl River1074569322
Perry47522207
Pike1355559727
Pontotoc143019162
Prentiss100919483
Quitman409600
Rankin38008617323
Scott122729213
Sharkey27714438
Simpson11764811719
Smith57716548
Stone44614559
Sunflower1567498214
Tallahatchie81725297
Tate1123395113
Tippah84820560
Tishomingo786409626
Tunica51817152
Union1138254511
Walthall634276713
Warren15185411925
Washington25069715938
Wayne979215910
Webster363135211
Wilkinson32920205
Winston814214211
Yalobusha47914367
Yazoo1169338212
Total110,0063,1716,5031,280

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

