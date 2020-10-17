751 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 751 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with ten additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 110,006 with 3,171 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. October 16. Ten deaths occurred between October 7 and October 15 in the counties below:
|County
|Total
|Adams
|1
|George
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Jackson
|1
|Jones
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Pearl River
|1
|Washington
|2
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1040
|42
|59
|13
|Alcorn
|944
|12
|18
|2
|Amite
|415
|13
|15
|2
|Attala
|763
|25
|90
|20
|Benton
|300
|4
|14
|0
|Bolivar
|1977
|75
|217
|30
|Calhoun
|609
|12
|25
|4
|Carroll
|458
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|817
|24
|44
|13
|Choctaw
|203
|6
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|530
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|709
|48
|93
|25
|Clay
|666
|21
|19
|3
|Coahoma
|1228
|36
|87
|6
|Copiah
|1333
|36
|71
|7
|Covington
|908
|25
|35
|10
|De Soto
|6551
|77
|80
|16
|Forrest
|2927
|77
|176
|41
|Franklin
|228
|3
|4
|1
|George
|932
|17
|36
|6
|Greene
|447
|17
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1196
|37
|113
|20
|Hancock
|765
|27
|41
|6
|Harrison
|4784
|81
|255
|32
|Hinds
|7731
|171
|461
|74
|Holmes
|1130
|60
|101
|20
|Humphreys
|399
|16
|21
|6
|Issaquena
|106
|3
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1087
|24
|87
|17
|Jackson
|4291
|78
|87
|8
|Jasper
|660
|16
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|262
|10
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|393
|11
|5
|1
|Jones
|2816
|82
|183
|37
|Kemper
|316
|15
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|2413
|42
|123
|28
|Lamar
|2120
|38
|40
|11
|Lauderdale
|2329
|130
|261
|74
|Lawrence
|489
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1118
|39
|35
|5
|Lee
|3392
|79
|180
|37
|Leflore
|1587
|86
|193
|47
|Lincoln
|1339
|54
|158
|32
|Lowndes
|1736
|62
|98
|33
|Madison
|3710
|92
|238
|45
|Marion
|926
|42
|92
|14
|Marshall
|1300
|26
|44
|10
|Monroe
|1436
|72
|170
|52
|Montgomery
|527
|23
|52
|9
|Neshoba
|1795
|111
|130
|39
|Newton
|842
|27
|39
|9
|Noxubee
|595
|16
|20
|4
|Oktibbeha
|1941
|54
|193
|31
|Panola
|1647
|36
|43
|6
|Pearl River
|1074
|56
|93
|22
|Perry
|475
|22
|20
|7
|Pike
|1355
|55
|97
|27
|Pontotoc
|1430
|19
|16
|2
|Prentiss
|1009
|19
|48
|3
|Quitman
|409
|6
|0
|0
|Rankin
|3800
|86
|173
|23
|Scott
|1227
|29
|21
|3
|Sharkey
|277
|14
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1176
|48
|117
|19
|Smith
|577
|16
|54
|8
|Stone
|446
|14
|55
|9
|Sunflower
|1567
|49
|82
|14
|Tallahatchie
|817
|25
|29
|7
|Tate
|1123
|39
|51
|13
|Tippah
|848
|20
|56
|0
|Tishomingo
|786
|40
|96
|26
|Tunica
|518
|17
|15
|2
|Union
|1138
|25
|45
|11
|Walthall
|634
|27
|67
|13
|Warren
|1518
|54
|119
|25
|Washington
|2506
|97
|159
|38
|Wayne
|979
|21
|59
|10
|Webster
|363
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|329
|20
|20
|5
|Winston
|814
|21
|42
|11
|Yalobusha
|479
|14
|36
|7
|Yazoo
|1169
|33
|82
|12
|Total
|110,006
|3,171
|6,503
|1,280
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
