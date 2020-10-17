751 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 751 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with ten additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 110,006 with 3,171 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. October 16. Ten deaths occurred between October 7 and October 15 in the counties below:

County Total Adams 1 George 1 Hinds 1 Jackson 1 Jones 1 Marshall 1 Neshoba 1 Pearl River 1 Washington 2

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1040 42 59 13 Alcorn 944 12 18 2 Amite 415 13 15 2 Attala 763 25 90 20 Benton 300 4 14 0 Bolivar 1977 75 217 30 Calhoun 609 12 25 4 Carroll 458 12 45 9 Chickasaw 817 24 44 13 Choctaw 203 6 1 0 Claiborne 530 16 43 9 Clarke 709 48 93 25 Clay 666 21 19 3 Coahoma 1228 36 87 6 Copiah 1333 36 71 7 Covington 908 25 35 10 De Soto 6551 77 80 16 Forrest 2927 77 176 41 Franklin 228 3 4 1 George 932 17 36 6 Greene 447 17 40 6 Grenada 1196 37 113 20 Hancock 765 27 41 6 Harrison 4784 81 255 32 Hinds 7731 171 461 74 Holmes 1130 60 101 20 Humphreys 399 16 21 6 Issaquena 106 3 0 0 Itawamba 1087 24 87 17 Jackson 4291 78 87 8 Jasper 660 16 1 0 Jefferson 262 10 13 3 Jefferson Davis 393 11 5 1 Jones 2816 82 183 37 Kemper 316 15 41 9 Lafayette 2413 42 123 28 Lamar 2120 38 40 11 Lauderdale 2329 130 261 74 Lawrence 489 14 26 2 Leake 1118 39 35 5 Lee 3392 79 180 37 Leflore 1587 86 193 47 Lincoln 1339 54 158 32 Lowndes 1736 62 98 33 Madison 3710 92 238 45 Marion 926 42 92 14 Marshall 1300 26 44 10 Monroe 1436 72 170 52 Montgomery 527 23 52 9 Neshoba 1795 111 130 39 Newton 842 27 39 9 Noxubee 595 16 20 4 Oktibbeha 1941 54 193 31 Panola 1647 36 43 6 Pearl River 1074 56 93 22 Perry 475 22 20 7 Pike 1355 55 97 27 Pontotoc 1430 19 16 2 Prentiss 1009 19 48 3 Quitman 409 6 0 0 Rankin 3800 86 173 23 Scott 1227 29 21 3 Sharkey 277 14 43 8 Simpson 1176 48 117 19 Smith 577 16 54 8 Stone 446 14 55 9 Sunflower 1567 49 82 14 Tallahatchie 817 25 29 7 Tate 1123 39 51 13 Tippah 848 20 56 0 Tishomingo 786 40 96 26 Tunica 518 17 15 2 Union 1138 25 45 11 Walthall 634 27 67 13 Warren 1518 54 119 25 Washington 2506 97 159 38 Wayne 979 21 59 10 Webster 363 13 52 11 Wilkinson 329 20 20 5 Winston 814 21 42 11 Yalobusha 479 14 36 7 Yazoo 1169 33 82 12 Total 110,006 3,171 6,503 1,280

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

