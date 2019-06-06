75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

Omaha, Utah, Sword, Juno and Gold. If you know the names, then you know the story.

If not, those are the five beaches along the coast of Normandy, France where the Allied Forces landed seventy-five years ago in an effort to turn the tide against the Nazis.

It was the largest amphibious invasion in history. In the days before the invasion, the allies put out misinformation, even staging inflatable tanks to make the Germans think an invasion would take place at Calais.

Normandy was left under defended but it was still a bloody battle costing thousands of lives. At the end of the invasion, the Allies had captured several key bridges behind enemy lines and disrupted Nazi communications giving our troops a toe-hold to begin to take back Nazi-occupied territory.