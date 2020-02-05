76-year-old Attala County man killed in dog attack

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 76-year-old Attala County man was killed in a dog attack on Thursday, January 30.

According to Sheriff Tim Nail, the attack happened at a home on Highway 14 West in the Palestine community. The victim has been identified as Harvey Harmon Jr.

The sheriff said four dogs were involved in the attack. Two of the dogs belonged to a relative of Harmon’s and stayed at his home. The other two dogs were strays.

The owner of the dogs agreed to have them euthanized. Three were euthanized, but one dog ran away.

Sheriff Nail said it appeared to be a random incident because there were never any complaints about the dogs.