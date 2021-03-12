763 new coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 763 new cases of the coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 19 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 299,887 with 6,883 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams237079
Alcorn293863
Amite113737
Attala210972
Benton94524
Bolivar4654125
Calhoun160029
Carroll119925
Chickasaw202254
Choctaw71717
Claiborne99530
Clarke172074
Clay179953
Coahoma285670
Copiah281659
Covington251780
De Soto19991238
Forrest7353140
Franklin77621
George233545
Greene128733
Grenada249979
Hancock357778
Harrison17043292
Hinds19161397
Holmes183670
Humphreys93629
Issaquena1676
Itawamba292076
Jackson12825235
Jasper216847
Jefferson63427
Jefferson Davis103331
Jones8127152
Kemper92424
Lafayette5808114
Lamar597284
Lauderdale6926229
Lawrence122521
Leake256172
Lee9753165
Leflore3417123
Lincoln3701104
Lowndes6153141
Madison9640206
Marion260578
Marshall410096
Monroe4012130
Montgomery123840
Neshoba3889172
Newton235254
Noxubee123731
Oktibbeha446397
Panola438399
Pearl River4252132
Perry123837
Pike3059100
Pontotoc412571
Prentiss272658
Quitman78115
Rankin12993267
Scott298671
Sharkey49217
Simpson279982
Smith155134
Stone174230
Sunflower322787
Tallahatchie172639
Tate313777
Tippah281666
Tishomingo213866
Tunica101024
Union398574
Walthall126142
Warren4179115
Washington5241130
Wayne257641
Webster112432
Wilkinson62827
Winston223279
Yalobusha148136
Yazoo296167
Total299,8876,883

* Note: A death previously reported in Forrest county has been corrected to Lamar county.

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

