763 new coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 763 new cases of the coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 19 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 299,887 with 6,883 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

* Note: A death previously reported in Forrest county has been corrected to Lamar county.

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).