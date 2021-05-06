772 stolen Dollar General items recovered in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Pike County deputies, investigators worked with Dollar General Asset Protection personnel to recover stolen merchandise.

After a search warrant was executed, they recovered 772 items that were worth $2,847. The items were returned to Dollar General.

Deputies said the items were stored in a recreational vehicle near a home on Hamp Lea Road.

Investigators said the person responsible for stealing the items was a delivery driver. The driver’s name is being withheld due to the ongoing investigation.

Deputies said more arrests are expected.