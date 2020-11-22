779 new coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 779 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 19 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 143,180 with 3,676 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. November 21. Four deaths occurred on November 20 and November 21 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Desoto
|1
|Lamar
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Tate
|1
15 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 29 and November 14, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Coahoma
|2
|Desoto
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Lee
|2
|Marshall
|4
|Neshoba
|1
|Oktibbeha
|1
|Prentiss
|1
|Warren
|1
|Yazoo
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
