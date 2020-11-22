779 new coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 779 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 19 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 143,180 with 3,676 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. November 21. Four deaths occurred on November 20 and November 21 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Desoto1
Lamar1
Neshoba1
Tate1

15 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 29 and November 14, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Coahoma2
Desoto1
Franklin1
Lee2
Marshall4
Neshoba1
Oktibbeha1
Prentiss1
Warren1
Yazoo1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams134148
Alcorn142724
Amite50714
Attala106133
Benton48217
Bolivar237583
Calhoun71213
Carroll70114
Chickasaw102132
Choctaw3057
Claiborne57416
Clarke88153
Clay86226
Coahoma146742
Copiah158840
Covington116434
De Soto952799
Forrest360685
Franklin3155
George121523
Greene58222
Grenada135844
Hancock113337
Harrison6801105
Hinds9520193
Holmes124261
Humphreys52318
Issaquena1094
Itawamba144433
Jackson6043116
Jasper80421
Jefferson33511
Jefferson Davis53817
Jones341687
Kemper40615
Lafayette312047
Lamar273849
Lauderdale3340142
Lawrence69814
Leake131643
Lee477094
Leflore200389
Lincoln183664
Lowndes227562
Madison4595102
Marion109046
Marshall206547
Monroe188877
Montgomery71925
Neshoba2170113
Newton102829
Noxubee68917
Oktibbeha237460
Panola210347
Pearl River142067
Perry63925
Pike159958
Pontotoc192527
Prentiss138426
Quitman4766
Rankin521996
Scott149429
Sharkey30617
Simpson143153
Smith68616
Stone71014
Sunflower188754
Tallahatchie94727
Tate163049
Tippah120430
Tishomingo105542
Tunica59519
Union159025
Walthall73728
Warren171757
Washington3043106
Wayne115522
Webster41614
Wilkinson38422
Winston115824
Yalobusha67626
Yazoo149538
Total143,1803,676

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

