792 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 792 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Ten additional deaths were reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 42,638 with 1,355 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of July 18.

County Total Adams 1 Copiah 1 Grenada 1 Hinds 1 Jackson 1 Jones 1 Lincoln 1 Rankin 1 Tate 1 Washington 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Adams 408 22 Alcorn 148 2 Amite 136 4 Attala 404 23 Benton 77 0 Bolivar 550 18 Calhoun 241 5 Carroll 218 11 Chickasaw 330 19 Choctaw 89 4 Claiborne 336 11 Clarke 250 25 Clay 294 12 Coahoma 410 7 Copiah 731 20 Covington 463 6 Desoto 2347 20 Forrest 1161 45 Franklin 63 2 George 163 3 Greene 154 10 Grenada 695 15 Hancock 190 14 Harrison 1387 18 Hinds 3579 70 Holmes 631 43 Humphreys 203 10 Issaquena 14 1 Itawamba 184 8 Jackson 1081 21 Jasper 287 6 Jefferson 141 3 Jefferson Davis 150 4 Jones 1346 53 Kemper 194 15 Lafayette 586 4 Lamar 772 8 Lauderdale 1075 83 Lawrence 207 2 Leake 677 21 Lee 768 24 Leflore 632 56 Lincoln 593 36 Lowndes 639 17 Madison 1691 44 Marion 398 12 Marshall 375 4 Monroe 511 43 Montgomery 219 3 Neshoba 1074 81 Newton 435 10 Noxubee 306 10 Oktibbeha 688 27 * Panola 565 6 Pearl River 363 32 Perry 110 5 Pike 582 25 Pontotoc 478 6 Prentiss 178 6 Quitman 123 1 Rankin 1415 22 Scott 873 16 Sharkey 64 0 Simpson 522 5 Smith 301 12 Stone 100 2 Sunflower 633 11 Tallahatchie 290 4 Tate 460 18 Tippah 190 11 Tishomingo 155 1 Tunica 146 3 Union 323 11 Walthall 345 12 Warren 690 22 Washington 953 18 Wayne 622 20 Webster 141 11 Wilkinson 121 11 Winston 348 13 Yalobusha 236 9 Yazoo 610 7 Total 42,638 1,355

* Note: A duplicate death report in Oktibbeha County has been corrected today.