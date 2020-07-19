792 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 792 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Ten additional deaths were reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 42,638 with 1,355 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of July 18.
|County
|Total
|Adams
|1
|Copiah
|1
|Grenada
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Jackson
|1
|Jones
|1
|Lincoln
|1
|Rankin
|1
|Tate
|1
|Washington
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Adams
|408
|22
|Alcorn
|148
|2
|Amite
|136
|4
|Attala
|404
|23
|Benton
|77
|0
|Bolivar
|550
|18
|Calhoun
|241
|5
|Carroll
|218
|11
|Chickasaw
|330
|19
|Choctaw
|89
|4
|Claiborne
|336
|11
|Clarke
|250
|25
|Clay
|294
|12
|Coahoma
|410
|7
|Copiah
|731
|20
|Covington
|463
|6
|Desoto
|2347
|20
|Forrest
|1161
|45
|Franklin
|63
|2
|George
|163
|3
|Greene
|154
|10
|Grenada
|695
|15
|Hancock
|190
|14
|Harrison
|1387
|18
|Hinds
|3579
|70
|Holmes
|631
|43
|Humphreys
|203
|10
|Issaquena
|14
|1
|Itawamba
|184
|8
|Jackson
|1081
|21
|Jasper
|287
|6
|Jefferson
|141
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|150
|4
|Jones
|1346
|53
|Kemper
|194
|15
|Lafayette
|586
|4
|Lamar
|772
|8
|Lauderdale
|1075
|83
|Lawrence
|207
|2
|Leake
|677
|21
|Lee
|768
|24
|Leflore
|632
|56
|Lincoln
|593
|36
|Lowndes
|639
|17
|Madison
|1691
|44
|Marion
|398
|12
|Marshall
|375
|4
|Monroe
|511
|43
|Montgomery
|219
|3
|Neshoba
|1074
|81
|Newton
|435
|10
|Noxubee
|306
|10
|Oktibbeha
|688
|27 *
|Panola
|565
|6
|Pearl River
|363
|32
|Perry
|110
|5
|Pike
|582
|25
|Pontotoc
|478
|6
|Prentiss
|178
|6
|Quitman
|123
|1
|Rankin
|1415
|22
|Scott
|873
|16
|Sharkey
|64
|0
|Simpson
|522
|5
|Smith
|301
|12
|Stone
|100
|2
|Sunflower
|633
|11
|Tallahatchie
|290
|4
|Tate
|460
|18
|Tippah
|190
|11
|Tishomingo
|155
|1
|Tunica
|146
|3
|Union
|323
|11
|Walthall
|345
|12
|Warren
|690
|22
|Washington
|953
|18
|Wayne
|622
|20
|Webster
|141
|11
|Wilkinson
|121
|11
|Winston
|348
|13
|Yalobusha
|236
|9
|Yazoo
|610
|7
|Total
|42,638
|1,355
* Note: A duplicate death report in Oktibbeha County has been corrected today.