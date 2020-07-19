Coronavirus Information

792 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 792 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Ten additional deaths were reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 42,638 with 1,355 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of July 18.

CountyTotal
Adams1
Copiah1
Grenada1
Hinds1
Jackson1
Jones1
Lincoln1
Rankin1
Tate1
Washington1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams40822
Alcorn1482
Amite1364
Attala40423
Benton770
Bolivar55018
Calhoun2415
Carroll21811
Chickasaw33019
Choctaw894
Claiborne33611
Clarke25025
Clay29412
Coahoma4107
Copiah73120
Covington4636
Desoto234720
Forrest116145
Franklin632
George1633
Greene15410
Grenada69515
Hancock19014
Harrison138718
Hinds357970
Holmes63143
Humphreys20310
Issaquena141
Itawamba1848
Jackson108121
Jasper2876
Jefferson1413
Jefferson Davis1504
Jones134653
Kemper19415
Lafayette5864
Lamar7728
Lauderdale107583
Lawrence2072
Leake67721
Lee76824
Leflore63256
Lincoln59336
Lowndes63917
Madison169144
Marion39812
Marshall3754
Monroe51143
Montgomery2193
Neshoba107481
Newton43510
Noxubee30610
Oktibbeha68827 *
Panola5656
Pearl River36332
Perry1105
Pike58225
Pontotoc4786
Prentiss1786
Quitman1231
Rankin141522
Scott87316
Sharkey640
Simpson5225
Smith30112
Stone1002
Sunflower63311
Tallahatchie2904
Tate46018
Tippah19011
Tishomingo1551
Tunica1463
Union32311
Walthall34512
Warren69022
Washington95318
Wayne62220
Webster14111
Wilkinson12111
Winston34813
Yalobusha2369
Yazoo6107
Total42,6381,355

Note: A duplicate death report in Oktibbeha County has been corrected today.

