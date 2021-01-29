$7,960,000 awarded to J & J Bagging, LLC

BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The USDA Rural Development has awarded $7,960,000 in funds through the Business and Industry Loan Guarantees Program to J & J BAGGING, LLC located in Yazoo City, Mississippi. United States Representative Bennie G. Thompson announced the award on Friday.

Rural Development funds will be used to provide long-term financing for the refinancing of outstanding debt and provide working capital for J&J Bagging, LLC. The business is a manufacturing and distributing facility of wildlife attractants, animal feeds, agricultural, lawn, and garden products.