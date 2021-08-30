7,971 new coronavirus cases, 82 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 7,971 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 82 additional deaths. The cases were reported between August 27 through August 29.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 435,611 with 8,361 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3971 106 83 17 Alcorn 4559 80 130 20 Amite 1762 49 57 9 Attala 2880 79 187 36 Benton 1281 26 47 10 Bolivar 5644 140 237 33 Calhoun 2357 36 36 6 Carroll 1481 35 52 11 Chickasaw 2602 61 61 15 Choctaw 1088 21 11 0 Claiborne 1205 32 46 9 Clarke 2517 81 131 31 Clay 2657 62 41 5 Coahoma 3580 90 132 12 Copiah 3912 76 102 12 Covington 3819 88 142 39 De Soto 27250 304 120 26 Forrest 12129 201 282 59 Franklin 1054 26 41 5 George 3998 60 62 9 Greene 1865 40 57 6 Grenada 3233 94 154 32 Hancock 6484 98 72 15 Harrison 29387 395 518 74 Hinds 29209 525 833 137 Holmes 2406 80 106 20 Humphreys 1149 34 34 9 Issaquena 185 6 0 0 Itawamba 3934 85 135 24 Jackson 21157 292 266 37 Jasper 2906 52 45 2 Jefferson 825 31 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1534 39 9 1 Jones 11978 191 227 43 Kemper 1272 34 49 10 Lafayette 7433 130 190 55 Lamar 9467 105 55 12 Lauderdale 10563 269 459 103 Lawrence 1885 29 27 2 Leake 3626 80 92 16 Lee 13210 195 223 43 Leflore 4198 133 239 55 Lincoln 4800 122 199 40 Lowndes 9309 162 268 64 Madison 13239 252 410 70 Marion 3713 90 160 24 Marshall 5509 112 65 15 Monroe 5760 150 191 55 Montgomery 1573 47 54 9 Neshoba 5985 189 210 59 Newton 3343 67 87 15 Noxubee 1621 36 38 6 Oktibbeha 6245 111 227 36 Panola 5570 114 104 15 Pearl River 7694 179 209 42 Perry 1770 44 23 9 Pike 4892 123 136 37 Pontotoc 5448 84 86 13 Prentiss 3924 70 101 15 Quitman 967 20 0 0 Rankin 19886 322 478 66 Scott 4144 85 116 19 Sharkey 578 20 45 8 Simpson 3892 104 159 20 Smith 2283 40 72 8 Stone 3176 46 85 14 Sunflower 3905 101 124 20 Tallahatchie 2053 45 50 7 Tate 3889 90 80 19 Tippah 3964 75 120 14 Tishomingo 2910 76 102 27 Tunica 1374 30 18 2 Union 5217 84 132 23 Walthall 1872 53 69 13 Warren 6020 145 173 38 Washington 6265 142 193 41 Wayne 3783 58 80 13 Webster 1703 34 62 12 Wilkinson 931 33 25 5 Winston 2790 88 130 39 Yalobusha 2017 45 82 22 Yazoo 3945 83 149 20 Total 435,611 8,361 10,943 2,041

