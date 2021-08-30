7,971 new coronavirus cases, 82 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 7,971 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 82 additional deaths. The cases were reported between August 27 through August 29.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 435,611 with 8,361 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams39711068317
Alcorn45598013020
Amite176249579
Attala28807918736
Benton1281264710
Bolivar564414023733
Calhoun235736366
Carroll1481355211
Chickasaw2602616115
Choctaw108821110
Claiborne120532469
Clarke25178113131
Clay265762415
Coahoma35809013212
Copiah39127610212
Covington38198814239
De Soto2725030412026
Forrest1212920128259
Franklin105426415
George399860629
Greene186540576
Grenada32339415432
Hancock6484987215
Harrison2938739551874
Hinds29209525833137
Holmes24068010620
Humphreys114934349
Issaquena185600
Itawamba39348513524
Jackson2115729226637
Jasper290652452
Jefferson82531417
Jefferson Davis15343991
Jones1197819122743
Kemper1272344910
Lafayette743313019055
Lamar94671055512
Lauderdale10563269459103
Lawrence188529272
Leake3626809216
Lee1321019522343
Leflore419813323955
Lincoln480012219940
Lowndes930916226864
Madison1323925241070
Marion37139016024
Marshall55091126515
Monroe576015019155
Montgomery157347549
Neshoba598518921059
Newton3343678715
Noxubee162136386
Oktibbeha624511122736
Panola557011410415
Pearl River769417920942
Perry177044239
Pike489212313637
Pontotoc5448848613
Prentiss39247010115
Quitman9672000
Rankin1988632247866
Scott41448511619
Sharkey57820458
Simpson389210415920
Smith228340728
Stone3176468514
Sunflower390510112420
Tallahatchie205345507
Tate3889908019
Tippah39647512014
Tishomingo29107610227
Tunica137430182
Union52178413223
Walthall1872536913
Warren602014517338
Washington626514219341
Wayne3783588013
Webster1703346212
Wilkinson93133255
Winston27908813039
Yalobusha2017458222
Yazoo39458314920
Total435,6118,36110,9432,041

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

