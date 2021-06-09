7th Annual Mississippi Book Festival to be held in August

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 7th annual Mississippi Book Festival will be held live and in-person on Saturday, August 21, in Jackson to celebrate authors and their books.

“This year, we truly have something for every book lover in Mississippi and beyond. There will be compelling conversations among authors and moderators spanning every interest area, along with book signing opportunities, booksellers, children’s activities, and more,” said Executive Director Holly Lange.

Celebrated panelists will include discussion between American educator, historian and author Lonnie Bunch and former U.S. Representative Gregg Harper, on the author’s book, A Fool’s Errand: Creating the National Museum of African American History and Culture in the Age of Bush, Obama, and Trump.

Bunch is the 14th Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution and the founding director of the new museum.