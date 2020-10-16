$8.6M in Justice Department grants awarded to combat addiction crisis

Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) – More than $8.6 million in Department of Justice grants have been awarded to fight drug abuse and addiction in the Southern District of Mississippi.

The grants were awarded by the Department’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP) and are part of more than $341 million going to communities nationwide.

“The addiction crisis has taken an enormous toll on America’s families and communities, eroding public health, threatening public safety and claiming tens of thousands of lives year after year,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “Through comprehensive measures taken by this administration, we have been able to curtail the opioid epidemic, but new and powerful drugs are presenting exceptional challenges that we must be prepared to meet. The Justice Department’s substantial investments in enforcement, response, and treatment will help us overcome these challenges and work towards freeing Americans from abuse and addiction.”

“I am grateful to the Department of Justice for investing in our communities to help address addiction has adversely affected so many Mississippians and their families. These groups should be commended for stepping up to address these problems in their communities. We have achieved so much in the last three years and we will continue to fight the epidemic of illegal narcotics on multiple fronts in order to make our neighborhoods safer,” said U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst.

The following organizations received funding:

The Mississippi State Department of Health – $6,000,000 under Category 2 of the Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Site-based Program.

The Harrison County Board of Supervisors – $827,963 under the Family Drug Court Program.

The County Court of Hancock County – $742,462 under the Family Drug Court Program.

The Lamar County Board of Supervisors – $599,981 under Category 1 of the Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Site-based Program.

Mississippi Division of Public Safety Planning – $434,114 under the Residential Substance Abuse Treatment for State Prisoners Program

Jackson County, Mississippi – $94,328 under the Adult Drug Court and Veterans Treatment Courts Discretionary Grant Program.

