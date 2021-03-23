8 men wanted for questioning in connection to deadly shooting outside M-Bar

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are working to identify eight persons of interest after Sunday’s deadly shooting outside M-Bar in Jackson.

According to investigators, the men seen in the video entering the back door of the club are wanted for questioning. They were seen in a red Chevy Tahoe and a dark Dodge Challenger.

HCSO is seeking to identify 8 persons of interest regarding the recent M-Bar shooting. The B/M subjects seen in video entering the back door of the club are wanted for questioning. They were seen in a red Chevy Tahoe and dark Dodge Challenger. Call 601-352-1521 or 601-974-2914 pic.twitter.com/RmbHf1Asug — Hinds County Sheriff's Office (@CountyHinds) March 23, 2021

The red Chevy Tahoe pictured is believed to be connected to persons of interest stemming from the recent M-Bar shooting. Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Christopher Moncure, 30, was shot at least once in the upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the preliminary investigation, Moncure appeared to be a bystander in the parking lot who was trying to take cover during the shooting.

If you know the identities of the men, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521 or 601-974-2914.