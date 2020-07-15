8 people arrested for distrubuting drugs in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN), along with the Tallahatchie County Sheriff’s Department and Charleston Police Department, served indictments on eight people. They’re accused of distributing methamphetamine and marijuana in Mississippi on July 14.

According to MBN, agents began identifying individuals that were distributing the drugs within Tallahatchie County and the surrounding areas in 2019. Agents were able to make multiple undercover purchases of methamphetamine from these individuals in Tallahatchie County.

“I would like to thank the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the city of Charleston and the deputies with the Tallahatchie County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance and hard work which led to these arrests,” said Tallahatchie County Sheriff Jimmy Fly. “Agencies like MBN are a hugeasset to the state, especially smaller rural agencies like Tallahatchie Countyand are greatly appreciated.”

Additional indictments are possible as the case remains under investigation by MBN.

LATEST STORIES: