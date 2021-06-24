8 things to do for the Fourth of July in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With Independence Day approaching, cities across Mississippi will celebrate the holiday in the coming weeks.
Here are the six things you can do for the Fourth of July in the state:
- Reservoir’s 10th Independence Celebration
- There will be a dual fireworks show at both Old Trace Park and Lakeshore Park. Music will begin at 6:00 p.m., and gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9:00 p.m.
- Fireworks Extravaganza in City of Jackson
- Event will be on Saturday, July 3, at Smith Wills Stadium parking lot. Event time TBA
- City of Clinton to hold 31st Family Fireworks Extravaganza
- Gates open at 4:00 p.m., and festivities will start at 5:00 p.m. at Traceway Park
- Vicksburg Independence Day Fireworks Celebration
- Fireworks will begin at 9:00 p.m. in Downtown Vicksburg. The fireworks celebration will follow live music at 7:00 p.m.
- Independence Day Celebration Car show in Brandon
- Event will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on July 3 at the Brandon Amphitheater
- Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon Fest
- Thursday, July 1 – Saturday, July 3 at the Canton Courthouse Square and Municipal Center
- Celebrate America Balloon Glow
- Friday, July 2 at 5:00 p.m. at Northpark Mall
- Star-Spangled Celebration in Hattiesburg & Petal
- Event will start at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 2. Fireworks will begin at 9:00 p.m. The annual dual fireworks display will be at Chain Park and Petal River Park.