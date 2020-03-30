Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old Holmes County man

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 85 year old Alvin G. Tidwell of West, MS, in Holmes County.

He is described as a black male, six feet and one inch tall, weighing 125 pounds with black and grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black and white sweater with blue and white stripes, denim jeans, camouflage suspenders and blue shoes.

He was last seen walking in an unknown direction on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at about 1:30PM in the 3000 block of Old Wilson Road in Holmes County.

Family members say Alvin G. Tidwell suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Alvin G. Tidwell contact Holmes County Sheriff’s Department at 662-834-1511.