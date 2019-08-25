80-year-old killed in crash on Hwy 49

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- On Saturday, August 24, 2019, Hattiesburg police responded to a traffic accident with injuries in the 4800 block of Highway 49, around 1 pm.

A Nissan Rogue was attempting to cross westbound and collided with a Chevrolet Silverado whichh was traveling northbound.

The female driver of the Nissan was transported to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

According to the Forrest County Coroner, the woman was an 80-year-old by the name of Alice Canfield.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured in the collision.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.