80-year-old tornado survivor: “It was nothing but God.”

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A powerful tornado on Easter tore an 80-year-old woman from her home.

Annie Newell can remember exactly what it felt like after the tornado hit her home.

“And dirt was in my eyes, a mouth full, ear full. My hair was dirty, and it took me out. And I got up, and I walked out of there. And I thank God. It was nothing but God, honey,” said Newell.

She’s lived in her home for more than 40 years. Now, all that remains are fractured walls, tattered floor boards and her personal items that are scattered across her yard. Newell said the tornado came quick and has changed her life forever.

Newell said she took shelter in her bathroom with her grandson before she was picked up by the tornado. She was thrown into her bedroom and slammed into her floor boards.

Her grandson, Vincent Newell, helped find her.

“It was just a shock. I looked out the window, and my grandmother’s whole house was gone,” said Vincent. “When I made it to the top of the hill, I called out for her. It was just a blessing that she was still alive.”

Newell escaped with only a few bruises and a scrape on her head.