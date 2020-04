YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Federal Bureau of Prisons is reporting 81 total cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) at the federal prison in Yazoo City.

Seventy-seven inmates tested positive for the virus. Four staff members also tested positive.

FCI Yazoo City Medium:

7 inmates; 2 staff

No deaths reported

USP Yazoo City:

1 inmate; 0 staff

No deaths reported

FCI Yazoo City Low: