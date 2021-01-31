811 new coronavirus cases, 27 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 811 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 27 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 275,001 with 6,045 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

Three deaths occurred January 29 in the counties below.

County Total Lamar 1 Rankin 1 Tate 1

24 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 12 and January 25, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Alcorn 1 Desoto 1 Franklin 1 Harrison 3 Hinds 1 Jackson 1 Jasper 1 Jones 1 Lafayette 1 Lauderdale 1 Madison 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 2 Pearl River 1 Pike 1 Simpson 1 Smith 1 Sunflower 1 Tallahatchie 1 Warren 2

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.